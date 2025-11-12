Home / Health / World Pneumonia Day 2025: Why awareness and prevention still matter

World Pneumonia Day 2025: Why awareness and prevention still matter

As the world marks World Pneumonia Day on 12 November, experts urge stronger action to prevent one of the deadliest yet most preventable infectious diseases.

World Pneumonia Day
Vaccination and awareness remain key to reducing pneumonia-related deaths worldwide. (Photo: Freepik)
Sarjna Rai New Delhi
Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 1:25 PM IST
Pneumonia may be preventable and treatable, yet it continues to kill more young children than any other infectious disease. On 12 November, World Pneumonia Day draws attention to this ongoing global threat, which disproportionately affects children under five and older adults in low- and middle-income countries.

Theme for 2025: “Child Survival”

 
The theme for 2025 is 'Child Survival', recognising pneumonia as the leading infectious cause of death among children under five, killing approximately 700,000 children a year. According to the United Nations Children's Fund (Unicef), a child dies from pneumonia every minute in many parts of the world, even though the disease is entirely preventable and can be easily managed with antibiotics.
 
"The theme ‘Child Survival’ reminds us that every child deserves the right to breathe freely and grow healthy. By ensuring proper nutrition, clean air, timely vaccination, and early medical care, we can protect children from this silent threat. Awareness and action are our strongest tools in saving lives and securing a healthier future," says Dr Rakesh Godara, Additional Director - Pulmonology, CK Birla Hospitals, Jaipur.

A brief history

 
The day was first marked on 12 November 2009, initiated by the Global Coalition Against Child Pneumonia, a group of international organisations, governments and private-sector partners aiming to draw attention to pneumonia’s huge toll on children. Over the years, major global institutions, including the World Health Organization (WHO) and Unicef have supported the observance and strengthened the call for action.

Why awareness still matters

 
Despite medical progress, pneumonia continues to be a major global health threat, particularly for young children, older adults and those with chronic conditions such as asthma, diabetes or heart disease. These conditions weaken the body’s defences, making people more vulnerable to infection and its complications, notes Dr Gyanendra Agrawal, Senior Director, Respiratory & Critical Care Medicine, Max Hospital, Noida.
 
He explains that pneumonia can occur more than once, since different bacteria, viruses, and fungi can cause it, and having had the illness before doesn’t make one immune. It’s also a common misconception that cold weather directly causes pneumonia. Dr Agrawal clarifies, "Cold weather itself doesn't cause pneumonia, germs do. However, cold months see more cases because people spend more time indoors in close contact, making it easier for infections to spread. Also, cold air can irritate airways and potentially make you more vulnerable to infections."
 
Timely medical attention is crucial. If cold or flu-like symptoms worsen or persist beyond a week, or are accompanied by chest pain, high fever or breathlessness, it’s time to see a doctor, shares Dr Agrawal. Proper rest and recovery are equally important, as fatigue can linger for weeks even after treatment begins.

How can you help

 
Whether you’re a parent, teacher, community worker or simply a concerned citizen, you can help by:
 
  • ensuring children in your care receive all recommended vaccinations on schedule
  • promoting exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months and good nutrition thereafter
  • reducing exposure to indoor air pollution
  • being aware of pneumonia symptoms (rapid or difficult breathing, chest indrawing, persistent fever) and seeking prompt medical care if they appear
  • advocating for strong primary health-care systems and community access to treatment

This report is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 1:07 PM IST

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 1:07 PM IST

