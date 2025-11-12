World Pneumonia Day 2025: Why awareness and prevention still matter

"The theme ‘Child Survival’ reminds us that every child deserves the right to breathe freely and grow healthy. By ensuring proper nutrition, clean air, timely vaccination, and early medical care, we can protect children from this silent threat. Awareness and action are our strongest tools in saving lives and securing a healthier future," says Dr Rakesh Godara, Additional Director - Pulmonology, CK Birla Hospitals, Jaipur.

He explains that pneumonia can occur more than once, since different bacteria, viruses, and fungi can cause it, and having had the illness before doesn’t make one immune. It’s also a common misconception that cold weather directly causes pneumonia. Dr Agrawal clarifies, "Cold weather itself doesn't cause pneumonia, germs do. However, cold months see more cases because people spend more time indoors in close contact, making it easier for infections to spread. Also, cold air can irritate airways and potentially make you more vulnerable to infections."

Timely medical attention is crucial. If cold or flu-like symptoms worsen or persist beyond a week, or are accompanied by chest pain, high fever or breathlessness, it’s time to see a doctor, shares Dr Agrawal. Proper rest and recovery are equally important, as fatigue can linger for weeks even after treatment begins.

How can you help

Whether you’re a parent, teacher, community worker or simply a concerned citizen, you can help by:

ensuring children in your care receive all recommended vaccinations on schedule

promoting exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months and good nutrition thereafter

reducing exposure to indoor air pollution

being aware of pneumonia symptoms (rapid or difficult breathing, chest indrawing, persistent fever) and seeking prompt medical care if they appear

advocating for strong primary health-care systems and community access to treatment