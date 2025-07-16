Diet Coke obsession: All you need to know about the 'fridge cigarette'

Diet Coke is having a cultural moment, especially among Gen Z. Dubbed the ‘fridge cigarette’, a cold can of the fizzy drink has become a ritualistic dopamine hit, often used as a midday pick-me-up or a stress-busting substitute for a coffee or a cigarette break.

Even political figures have reignited interest. US President Donald Trump reportedly reinstated the Diet Coke button in the Oval Office - an old tradition where a red button helps summon a staffer to bring him his favourite beverage.

India’s soft drink market is booming

According to a report published in the digital journal of Research and Markets:

The Indian carbonated soft drinks market had total revenues of $18.25 billion in 2022, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.8 per cent between 2017 and 2022 The market is expected to grow further, with an anticipated CAGR of 22 per cent for 2022–2027, likely to drive its value to $49.34 billion by the end of 2027 Are zero-calorie sodas really healthier than regular ones? While Diet Coke does not contain sugar and has fewer calories than traditional colas, nutritionists caution that this does not automatically make it a healthy choice. Artificial sweeteners such as aspartame and acesulfame potassium, commonly found in diet drinks, can impact metabolic processes and gut health over time.

The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) has classified aspartame as “possibly carcinogenic to humans.” However, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Joint Expert Committee on Food Additives (JECFA) state that there is no strong evidence of harm at recommended intake levels. That limit — 40 mg/kg of body weight — would require a person weighing 70 kg to consume around 9–14 cans of diet soda daily to exceed the safe threshold. Expert view: Who should avoid aspartame and why Dr Vaishali Naik, endocrinologist at Lilavati Hospital, said, “Zero-calorie diet drinks are not risk-free, but are typically better than those with added sugar and calories, particularly for individuals who are obese, insulin resistant, or have type 2 diabetes. They contain aspartame, which is addictive and should be avoided by pregnant women and those who have migraines or seizure disorders.”

On the effects of sweeteners on metabolic and gut health, she added, “Artificial sweeteners such as aspartame can alter gut microbiota, disrupt glucose regulation, and alter dopamine pathways, which can lead to increased cravings and a greater metabolic risk, but human evidence is limited and mixed. Animal studies consistently indicate changes to bacterial composition, such as an increase in Enterobacteriaceae, and decreased insulin sensitivity, regardless of weight. In terms of glycaemic control, most clinical trials show either no impact or minimal impact.” The dopamine rush: Is Diet Coke the new nicotine? Just like nicotine or caffeine, the act of opening a chilled can, hearing the fizz, and taking that first cold sip can trigger a dopamine release - the brain’s feel-good chemical. For some, it is not about the drink at all, but the ritual itself.

Psychologists point out that the behaviour mimics other habits like smoking breaks - stepping away from work, doing something repetitive and sensory, and gaining a sense of control or relief. “Dopamine stimulation by Diet Coke is considerably lower than stimulation by either nicotine or caffeine. Nicotine also directly stimulates dopamine release and triggers a very rapid and strong reward signal that is highly associated with addiction. Caffeine increases dopamine signalling moderately by blocking adenosine receptors. In general, dopamine signalling affects alertness and mood. The dopamine response to Diet Coke is primarily derived from sensory cues, which are somewhat low in caffeine. While Diet Coke is habit-forming compared with other beverages, it is not powerful neurochemically like caffeine or nicotine,” said Dr Shorouq Motwani, psychiatrist with Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai.

When a harmless ritual turns into a dependency Rituals, when overused, can turn into emotional crutches. According to mental health professionals, relying on Diet Coke every time you’re stressed or tired might signal an underlying dependency, not necessarily on the drink itself but on the comforting ritual. Dr Motwani explained, “Clinical indicators of this change are the frequency of occurrence, inability to stop despite one’s intention, and use of ritualisation to either avoid distress or reality. When it interferes with work, relationships, or well-being, and persists despite negative consequences, it mirrors patterns seen in behavioural addictions and compulsive disorders. Such rituals no longer soothe but reinforce a cycle of dependence, emotional avoidance, and impaired functioning.”

Healthier ways to replicate the fizz fix For those looking to cut back, there are healthier alternatives that still satisfy the ritualistic element — like sparkling water with lemon, kombucha, or herbal iced teas. Others might benefit from adopting non-beverage rituals like quick walks, guided breathing, or even stretching breaks to replace that ‘fridge cigarette’ moment. “Healthier coping strategies that replace the ‘fridge cigarette’ ritual should address the same neurobiological and emotional needs, like dopamine release, stress relief, and regulating behaviour, but in a way that does not encourage compulsive behaviours. Examples of preventative, evidence-based alternative strategies include mindfulness activities like deep-breathing exercises and meditation, for reducing cortisol and improving regulation of emotional state. Physical activity also increases dopamine and endorphin levels, which can improve mood and decrease cravings,” added Dr Motwani.