Need curbs on MNCs marketing junk food: Milind Deora on oil-sugar directive

In the wake of the Health Ministry's directive on displaying oil and sugar content of snacks in all government canteens, Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora on Monday pitched for uniform regulations across all food categories so that Indian food is "not unfairly targeted".

He also said that the Parliamentary Committee on Subordinate Legislation, which he heads, is currently reviewing plans of the country's apex food regulator, FSSAI, to tackle India's growing obesity crisis, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a healthier nation.

"We have unanimously advocated uniform regulations across all food categories, including alcohol, so Indian food isn't unfairly targeted while MNCs continue to market Western junk unchecked (sic)," Deora said in a post on X, referring to ministry's move to "to inform consumers about ingredients in samosas and jalebis".

The Union health ministry has urged all ministries, departments and autonomous bodies to display "oil and sugar board" mentioning the sugar and oil content in snacks such as samosa, kachori, french fries, pizzas and vadapav to promote healthy lifestyles and combat obesity and non-communicable diseases. Obesity is a growing concern and is likely to become a major social and economic issue, Deora said as he emphasised on regulation of all foods-- be it Indian or foreign. He also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for launching an anti-obesity" campaign. In a letter dated June 21, Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava said that India is witnessing a sharp rise in obesity among both adults and children which significantly raises the risk of non-communicable diseases, affects mental health, mobility and quality of life, and imposes a heavy economic burden through increased healthcare care costs and productivity losses.

Early prevention and health promotion are critical to reversing these trends. "At the opening ceremony of the 38th National Games in Dehradun on 28 January 2025, the prime minister invoked the Fit India Campaign and urged citizens to adopt active, healthy lifestyles as part of the broader vision of Swastha Bharat. In his Mann Ki Raat, he called for a 10 per cent reduction in oil consumption," the letter said. In response to this national appeal, and as part of the ministry's flagship initiatives under the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases (NP-NCD), it is imperative to promote sustainable behavioural changes at our workplaces. These include reducing excessive consumption of oil and sugar, both of which are key contributors to increasing rates of obesity, diabetes, hypertension, and other lifestyle-related disorders, Srivastava stated.