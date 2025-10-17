Diwali 2025 treats decoded: Calories in laddoos, kaju katlis and samosas

The festive table is full of nostalgia, with laddoos, samosas, and kaju katlis that taste like home. Diwali’s charm lies in its flavours after all. But how calorie-heavy are these festive indulgences, and how do they stack up nutritionally?

Before you push guilt aside with a “Festivals come once a year,” here’s what nutritionists want you to know about what really lies inside those mithai boxes.

How calorie-heavy are your favourite festive treats?

According to Prachi Jain, Chief Clinical Nutritionist, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram, a single laddoo (45–50 g) packs about 400–420 kcal per 100 g, while a small kaju katli (20–30 g) carries roughly the same.

A medium samosa (60–80 g) clocks in at 308 kcal per 100 g, while a festive gujiya (40–60 g) can hit a whopping 450 kcal per 100 g. That’s a lot of energy for something that disappears in two bites. “Even one laddoo or gujiya can equal a small meal’s worth of calories. The smaller the piece, the better your portion control,” says Prachi. Why do calorie counts differ from one sweet shop to another? There is no standard recipe in India. From ghee-laden Rajasthani laddoos to coconut-rich South Indian sweets , everything varies, from ingredients and size to frying oil.

ALSO READ | Bloating after Diwali feasts? Here's why it happens and how to fix it “Desi ghee raises saturated fat content, while oil-based versions may reduce it slightly. Added mawa or nuts can increase both calories and nutrients,” says Prachi. These differences can alter calorie totals by 30–50 per cent. Which ingredients make Indian sweets so calorie-heavy? Ghee, sugar syrup, and nuts are the triple threat. According to Ruchika Jain, Chief Dietitian, Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj: Ghee contributes nearly 40–50 per cent of total calories

Sugar or syrup adds another 30–40 per cent

Nuts (like cashews and almonds) account for 10–20 per cent “In short, you’re eating fat and sugar. Delicious, yes, but calorie-dense by design,” says Ruchika.

Deep-fried or air-fried: how big is the difference? Deep-fried samosas and gujiyas soak up enough oil to add 100–150 extra calories per piece, says Prachi. Air-frying or baking can cut fat by up to 70 per cent. So, a 300-calorie samosa can drop to around 180–200 calories. “You’ll lose a bit of crunch but gain a lot of heart health,” she says. Is jaggery or honey really better than sugar? According to both experts, calorie-wise, sugar, jaggery, and honey are all nearly identical at 380–390 kcal per 100 g. Surprisingly, jaggery’s glycaemic index (around 84) is higher than sugar’s (around 65), meaning it spikes blood sugar faster. Honey (GI approximately 58) is gentler but still raises glucose levels.

So, while jaggery and honey bring trace minerals, they are not “diabetic-safe.” Moderation, not substitution, is key. Do sugar-free sweets actually save calories? Not always. “Sugar-free doesn’t mean calorie-free,” clarifies Ruchika. Some shops simply replace sugar with nuts or ghee, keeping calories high. Others use stevia or sugar alcohols, which reduce sugar load but can still add fat. ALSO READ | Diwali 2025: How to protect your lungs and breathe easy amid toxic air “Read the label or ask what’s inside. Choose sweets made with natural, low-GI sweeteners like monk fruit or dates, and enjoy them in small portions,” she says.

Ghee or refined oil: which is worse for your heart? Neither is entirely villain nor hero. Ghee (saturated fat) can raise LDL cholesterol when overconsumed. Refined oils (unsaturated fats) are heart-friendlier but, when overheated or reused, form harmful compounds like trans fats and aldehydes. “Excess, combined with a sedentary lifestyle, amplifies cardiometabolic risk,” says Prachi. Experts warn that reheated oil produces aldehydes and trans fats linked to inflammation, heart disease , and even cancer. “If your samosa oil looks dark, sticky, or smells burnt, walk away,” says Ruchika. What’s a sensible portion size this festive season? The golden rule: Enjoy, but don’t overdo.