Nearly 70% of Americans may be obese under new norms, study warns

What the study found
- Men showed a greater relative increase at 32.5 per cent, than women at 21.7 per cent.
- Among racial and ethnic groups, Asian Americans saw the steepest jump, from roughly 27 per cent to over 51 per cent.
- In older adults aged 70 years and above, the figure reached 78 per cent.
Going beyond BMI
- Waist circumference
- Waist-to-hip ratio
- Waist-to-height ratio
- Direct fat measures
- Clinical obesity – where excess fat is already affecting organs or metabolism, with signs of illness
- Pre-clinical obesity - where excess fat is present but without visible dysfunction
- BMI-plus-anthropometric obesity – high BMI plus at least one elevated waist or hip measure
- Anthropometric-only obesity – normal BMI but at least two or more elevated body-fat distribution measures.
Spotting hidden health risks
What it means for public health
- Clinical practice – encouraging doctors to assess waist and fat distribution, not just BMI.
- Public health policy – expanding eligibility for preventive programmes and treatments.
- Insurance and health systems – adjusting coverage criteria for obesity-related care.
What individuals can take away
- Tracking waist-to-height ratio as a simple at-home measure.
- Maintaining a balanced diet rich in fibre, fruits, and lean protein.
- Engaging in regular physical activity, particularly strength and cardio training.
- Getting periodic health screenings for blood sugar, cholesterol, and blood pressure.
