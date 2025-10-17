Doctors debunk 14 dangerous myths about heart disease and fitness

Heart disease is one of the leading causes of death in India and is increasingly affecting younger adults. Despite this growing concern, several myths and misconceptions about heart health continue to circulate. In this edition of our Fact-check Friday series, we bust some of the most common heart health myths with insights from experts.

Is heart disease only a man’s problem?

Myth: Heart disease is only a man’s problem.

Fact: While men often show “classic” symptoms like chest pain or arm pain, women usually experience subtle signs, like fatigue, nausea, or breathlessness. However, according to Dr Prashant Pawar, Consultant Interventional Cardiology, Fortis Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi, because women’s symptoms are less obvious, they often reach hospitals late, leading to poorer outcomes.

Do young people need to worry about heart disease? Myth: Young people don’t need to worry about heart disease. Fact: Cardiologists are seeing more Cardiologists are seeing more heart attacks in people in their 20s and 30s . Why? Smoking, vaping, junk food, late-night binge-watching, and poor sleep routines are driving up risk. “Electronic gadgets and disturbed sleep cycles are also big culprits,” says Dr Pawar. Are thin people safe from heart disease? Myth: Thin people don’t get heart disease. Fact: According to Dr Pawar, even slim-looking individuals can carry dangerous “visceral fat” around their organs. Indians, especially, are prone to this hidden fat despite having a lean frame, says Dr Pawar. Genetics also plays a big role, so thin does not equal safe.

Is chest pain the only symptom of a heart attack? Myth: Chest pain is the only sign of a heart attack. Fact: Shortness of breath, dizziness, heavy sweating, or sudden palpitations can all signal a heart attack. Don’t ignore these “non-chest” symptoms, especially if they appear during exertion. Do heart attacks always come without warning? Myth: Heart attacks always come suddenly. Fact: Many people get warning signs days or weeks in advance, like unusual fatigue, breathlessness on climbing stairs, or swelling in the legs. Recognising these early could save a life. Does eating fat directly clog your arteries? Myth: Eating fatty foods directly clogs arteries.

Fact: Not all fats are bad. Good fats (like walnuts, flaxseeds, and fatty fish such as sardines or tuna) actually raise “good cholesterol” (HDL) and Not all fats are bad. Good fats (like walnuts, flaxseeds, and fatty fish such as sardines or tuna) actually raise “good cholesterol” (HDL) and protect your heart , says Dr Pawar. Trans fats from fried foods, namkeens, bakery products, and processed junk are the real villain. Is salt the only food that raises blood pressure? Myth: Salt is the only dietary villain for high blood pressure. Fact: Salt matters, but it’s not alone. Dr Pawar notes that excess sugar, polished grains like white rice, potatoes, soft drinks, and processed foods also contribute to hypertension. Balanced eating is key, not just cutting down on salt.

Does red wine really protect your heart? Myth: Red wine protects the heart. Fact: Sorry, but no. Dr Abhijeet Palshikar, Director – Cardiology, Sahyadri Super Speciality Hospital, Deccan Gymkhana, Pune, points out that there is no “safe” amount of Sorry, but no. Dr Abhijeet Palshikar, Director – Cardiology, Sahyadri Super Speciality Hospital, Deccan Gymkhana, Pune, points out that there is no “safe” amount of alcohol for heart health. While grapes contain antioxidants, you don’t need alcohol to get them, fruits, veggies, and whole grains are safer sources. Can fish oil supplements alone protect your heart? Myth: Fish oil supplements guarantee heart protection. Fact: They can’t replace a healthy lifestyle. Fish oil may help if you’re deficient, but true heart protection comes from consistent habits: a balanced diet, regular activity, stress control, and enough sleep.

Do only intense workouts benefit your heart? Myth: Only intense workouts protect your heart. Fact: Doctors say even 30 minutes of brisk Doctors say even 30 minutes of brisk walking , yoga, or cycling daily can significantly reduce risk. It is the consistency, not intensity, that keeps your heart fit long-term. Can you eat anything if you exercise regularly? Myth: If you exercise regularly, you can eat anything you want. Fact: Wishful thinking! Exercise is vital, but it cannot cancel out Wishful thinking! Exercise is vital, but it cannot cancel out smoking , junk food, or excessive sugar. A heart-healthy life is built on both movement and mindful eating. Can medication alone manage heart disease? Myth: If you’re on heart medication, you don’t need lifestyle changes.