Doctoral pressure cooker: Study links PhD years to higher mental health risks

PhD students are 40 per cent more likely to need psychiatric medication during their doctoral studies, reveals a new population-based Swedish study.

The trend was seen across most disciplines, including social sciences, humanities, engineering and natural sciences. Students in medical and health sciences, however, showed a relatively smaller increase.

What drives mental health strain in doctoral life?

The study did not isolate one specific cause, but pointed to a mix of high workloads , limited career certainty, emotional stress, and academic isolation.

Even in Sweden, where PhD students are salaried employees with social benefits, the pressure of long hours, publish-or-perish expectations, and relocation stress weighed heavily.

Students who moved cities for their PhD, were younger, male or foreign-born were especially vulnerable.