Doctor-population ratio in country is better than WHO standard: Nadda

The doctor-population ratio is 1:811 in the country which is better than the WHO standard of 1:1000, Union Health Minister J P Nadda informed the Lok Sabha on Friday.

As per information provided by the National Medical Commission (NMC), there are 13,86,145 allopathic doctors registered with the State Medical Councils and the National Medical Commission (NMC) as on November, 2024, he said.

"Assuming 80 per cent availability of registered allopathic doctors and around 6.14 lakh AYUSH doctors, the doctor-population ratio in the country is around 1:811 which is better than the WHO standard of 1:1000," Nadda said.

The government has increased the number of medical colleges and subsequently increased MBBS seats, he said.

The minister said there is an increase of 102 per cent in the medical colleges from 387 before 2014 to 780 as of now.

Further, there is an increase of 130 per cent in MBBS seats from 51,348 before 2014 to 1,18,137 as of now and an increase of 135 per cent in PG seats from 31,185 before 2014 to 73,157 as of now, he added.

Listing the measures/steps taken by the government to increase the doctor/medical professional in the country, Nadda said the Centrally Sponsored Scheme for establishment of new medical colleges by upgrading district/ referral hospital under which 131 new medical colleges are already functional out of 157 approved medical colleges which includes 23 medical colleges in Rajasthan.

Under upgradation of government medical colleges by construction of Super Specialty Blocks of Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY) scheme, a total of 75 projects have been approved, of which 69 projects are complete, the minister informed.

Under the Central Sector Scheme for setting up of new AIIMS, 22 AIIMS have been approved, said Nadda said, adding undergraduate courses have started in 19 of these.

Besides, DNB qualification has been recognized for appointment as faculty to take care of shortage of faculty. Enhancement of age limit for appointment/ extension/ re-employment against posts of teachers/dean/principal/ director in medical colleges upto 70 years, he said.