Datanomics: Rising Covid cases put spotlight on India's healthcare system

India recently crossed 1,000 Covid cases nationwide, raising questions on the country’s healthcare system. According to experts, this surge involves milder variants, but the spike tests a system already stretched thin by underinvestment, doctor shortages, and gaps in hospital infrastructure.
India’s National Health Policy, 2017, set a target of spending 2.5 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) on health care by 2025. However, the current spending remains at 1.4 per cent. Without an investment boost, experts warn that India will
struggle to meet both everyday and emergency health demands.Kerala records most cases
India recorded 752 new Covid cases and 6 deaths between May 19 and 26. The active tally now stands at 1,010. Maharashtra saw most deaths at 3. Experts note this wave involves milder forms of the virus.
Note: Data as on May 26. Figures in brackets denote number of deaths
Source: Covid Dashboard by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Doctor distribution
In 2020, India had 0.7 doctors per 1,000 people. This marginally improved to 0.79 in 2024, but remains far below the global average of 1.6 – 2.5. Developed countries like Germany and Japan have over four doctors per 1,000 — highlighting a major workforce gap.
Bed shortfall Between 2019 and 2022, beds per 1,000 patients in government hospitals rose in Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Gujarat, while it fell in Maharashtra. The bed-to-population ratio is 1.3 per 1,000, with a deficit of 1.7, requiring 2.4 million extra beds according to Knight Frank, Berkadia.