Datanomics: Rising Covid cases put spotlight on India's healthcare system

India recently crossed 1,000 Covid cases nationwide, raising questions on the country’s healthcare system. According to experts, this surge involves milder variants, but the spike tests a system already stretched thin by underinvestment, doctor shortages, and gaps in hospital infrastructure.

India’s National Health Policy, 2017, set a target of spending 2.5 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) on health care by 2025. However, the current spending remains at 1.4 per cent. Without an investment boost, experts warn that India will

Kerala records most cases India recorded 752 new Covid cases and 6 deaths between May 19 and 26. The active tally now stands at 1,010. Maharashtra saw most deaths at 3. Experts note this wave involves milder forms of the virus. struggle to meet both everyday and emergency health demands.