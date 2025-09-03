Home / Health / Govt proposes NDCT rule changes to reduce test licence timelines to 45 days

Govt proposes NDCT rule changes to reduce test licence timelines to 45 days

The Union Health Ministry has proposed amendments to NDCT Rules 2019 to reduce test licence timelines from 90 to 45 days and ease approvals for BA/BE studies


India has an 8 per cent share in global clinical trials, and several pharmaceutical companies take their early-stage trials overseas due to regulatory bottlenecks here. | Image: Bloomberg
Sohini Das Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 7:01 PM IST
Aiming to reduce delays in drug development and approval timelines in the country, the Central drug regulator is planning to amend the New Drugs and Clinical Trials (NDCT) Rules, 2019. The overall statutory processing time for test licence applications could be reduced from 90 days to 45 days.
 
India has an 8 per cent share in global clinical trials, and several pharmaceutical companies take their early-stage trials overseas due to regulatory bottlenecks here.
 
In a notification dated September 3, the Union Health Ministry sought public comments on the proposed amendments, which aim to simplify requirements and procedures for obtaining test licences and for submitting applications related to bioavailability/bioequivalence (BA/BE) studies.
 
The amendments would allow companies to conduct certain clinical trials and manufacture drugs required for these trials without seeking a licence — the activities could begin after notifying the regulator. The changes are also intended to ensure quicker initiation of BA/BE studies. These studies are required to demonstrate that a new drug is absorbed in the same manner and induces similar results compared to a previously approved drug.
 
The relaxation, however, will apply only to oral formulations that have already been approved in countries with stringent regulatory systems such as the EU, UK, Japan, Australia, US and Canada.
 
One of the key amendments proposed includes converting the present system for issuing test licences into a notification or intimation system. Applicants could avoid the wait to obtain licences from the regulator and proceed with their plans after notifying the Central Licensing Authority. A small category of high-risk drugs would still need approval. However, the statutory processing time for test licence applications could be reduced from 90 days to 45 days under the proposed changes.
 
The Ministry believes the amendments will also enable the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) to optimise deployment of its human resources, as the number of licence applications submitted could potentially fall by 50 per cent. Quicker initiation of BA/BE studies and related testing will help reduce delays in drug development and approvals.
 
“It forms a part of the broader efforts toward ease of doing business to promote the growth of the Indian pharma industry and align domestic regulations with global best practices. These steps are expected to increase the attractiveness of India for clinical research, thereby strengthening India’s position as a global hub for pharmaceutical research and development,” the Health Ministry said.
 
The drug regulator has been making consistent efforts to streamline the approval process. Last year, CDSCO allowed entry of novel drugs into India without the need for local clinical trials, provided these had been approved by a stringent regulator.

Topics :Health Ministryclinical trialsPharma sector

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 7:01 PM IST

