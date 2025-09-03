PCOS in teens: Why parents' role in early care and support is crucial

Every parent wants their child to thrive, but some challenges aren’t always visible. PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome) is one such challenge that many adolescents face silently. From period problems to emotional struggles, its effects can be wide-ranging.

With September marked as PCOS Awareness Month, it is a reminder of how parents can step in early and support their child’s journey towards better health.

Spotting PCOS early

PCOS can appear as early as the teenage years, typically from 12 to 15, when periods first begin.

"PCOS is a very common problem nowadays that adolescents are facing. It can start anytime, even at the beginning of puberty like 11 to 12 years or later in 30s. The symptoms that the patient experiences is the irregularity of the menstrual cycle along with gain in the weight, skin changes like acne or excess hair growth," shared Dr Parnamita Bhattacharya, gynaecologist at the Calcutta Medical Research Institute (CMRI).

Diet and genetics: Two key influences According to Dr Irfana Shahul Hameed, obstetrician and gynecologist with Plush, a women's wellness company, the role of diet is critical. "With rising obesity, easy access to junk food, and the convenience of food delivery apps, children have gone into a loop of consuming unhealthy food. Noodles or packaged snacks have become the go-to for younger kids these days. At the same time, meals often lack fiber and protein, and mindless eating or snacking while watching TV has become very common," said Dr Hameed. "Ghee, which is known as a powerful antioxidant and a master regulator of hormones, has been completely ignored in recent times, but no one hesitates in eating a burger or a sandwich. These cultural and dietary shifts have played a significant role in the rising cases of PCOS among adolescents," she added.

Dr Chetna Jain, director for department of obstetrics & gynecology, Cloudnine Group of hospitals, Gurgaon, said genetics play a strong role in PCOS. "If the mother, sisters, or close relatives have PCOS, the likelihood increases. Parents with a family history should be extra watchful for early signs and ensure their daughters follow preventive lifestyle habits from a young age," said Dr Jain, adding that insulin sensitivity and metabolism can be inherited. Mental health issues with PCOS PCOS is not only a hormonal and physical health concern. It also deeply impacts a teenager’s emotional well-being. For adolescents, a time already filled with identity shifts and body changes, PCOS symptoms can feel overwhelming.

"Teens with PCOS often face low self-confidence, body image issues, anxiety , or depression due to visible symptoms like acne, excess hair, or weight changes. Parents can support them by listening without judgment, reassuring them that PCOS is manageable, and seeking counseling if needed. Parents who practice self-care, eat healthily, and speak kindly about their own bodies set a strong example for their children," said Dr Jain. "Teens with PCOS often find it hard to lose weight or manage symptoms through lifestyle changes alone. They may be prescribed hormonal medicines, but once the medication stops, symptoms often return. This can make them lose hope. It’s important to remind them that progress takes time and persistence, and that steady lifestyle changes can help keep symptoms under control," added Dr Bhattacharya.

What parents need to know It is natural for parents to want to help, but some approaches can do more harm than good. "Many parents dismiss irregular periods as “normal teenage changes” or focus solely on weight loss without addressing overall health. Some unintentionally compare the affected child with siblings, which may worsen self-esteem. Others try home remedies without seeking medical advice, delaying treatment," shared Dr Jain. Dr Bhattacharya added, "We often see that parents keep on getting ultrasounds to see if the PCOS has disappeared, if the ovarian cysts have disappeared. One thing I would like to point out is that PCOS is a lifelong condition and does not get cured. So there is no point doing repeated ultrasounds."

"Many parents also get scared and put a lot of pressure on the child, saying this is very serious and creating unnecessary stress. At the outset, what really helps is gentle motivation and small, consistent changes in the household and lifestyle. This approach enables the child to feel supported and gradually take charge of her own health," explained Dr Hameed. When to seek medical help Parents should seek medical advice if: A teen has irregular periods for more than 2 years after starting menstruation.

There is unusual hair growth on the face, chest, or back.

Acne is severe and persistent, not improving with regular care.

The child is gaining weight rapidly without major diet changes.

There are signs of emotional distress such as mood swings, low confidence, or social withdrawal. "A doctor may run blood tests, ultrasound, and review medical history before confirming PCOS. Early consultation not only provides clarity but also guides parents and children toward healthier lifestyle choices and proper treatment," added Dr Shweta Mendiratta, senior consultant, Gynecologist & Obstetrician, Marengo Asia Hospitals, Faridabad.

Supportive home routine for hormonal health The best way is to make changes as a family so the child doesn’t feel targeted. Dr Mendiratta shared some easy steps: Meals: Prepare balanced meals for everyone. Replace sugary drinks with water, add fruits and vegetables, and reduce processed snacks.

Prepare balanced meals for everyone. Replace sugary drinks with water, add fruits and vegetables, and reduce processed snacks. Sleep habits: Set a family bedtime routine—no late-night gadgets, calming activities before sleep, and 7–9 hours of rest.

Set a family bedtime routine—no late-night gadgets, calming activities before sleep, and 7–9 hours of rest. Physical activity: Choose fun family activities like evening walks, cycling, or weekend games instead of gym-only routines.

Choose fun family activities like evening walks, cycling, or weekend games instead of gym-only routines. Stress reduction: Practice yoga, meditation, or family relaxation activities together.

Practice yoga, meditation, or family relaxation activities together. Positive language: Talk about “healthy living” instead of focusing on “weight” or “PCOS.” "When the whole family practices healthy habits, it feels normal and supportive. The child benefits without feeling singled out, and everyone’s long-term health improves," she added.

Building open conversations at home Perhaps the most powerful step parents can take is to normalise conversations about menstrual and hormonal health. Starting early: Discuss basic body changes before puberty so children feel prepared.

Discuss basic body changes before puberty so children feel prepared. Normalising the topic: Use simple and respectful language instead of treating it as secret or shameful.

Use simple and respectful language instead of treating it as secret or shameful. Listening more than talking: Let children share their doubts and feelings without interruption.

Let children share their doubts and feelings without interruption. Sharing personal experiences: A mother or elder sister sharing her journey helps reduce fear.

A mother or elder sister sharing her journey helps reduce fear. Using resources: Books, videos, or doctor visits can explain medical facts in simple ways.

Books, videos, or doctor visits can explain medical facts in simple ways. Creating a safe space: Assure the child that no question is silly and everything can be discussed.