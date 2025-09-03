New study shows how mitochondria help cancer cells survive and spread

Most cancer-related deaths occur not because of the primary tumour, but due to the disease’s spread to other organs.

A new study, Mitochondrial glutathione import enables breast cancer metastasis via integrated stress response signaling, published recently in Cancer Discovery, reveals how a critical mitochondrial process fuels this deadly progression.

The research, led by scientists at Rockefeller University, New York, found that glutathione—an antioxidant imported into mitochondria—enables breast cancer cells to survive stressful conditions and metastasise (spread to other parts of the body) such as the lungs. The study offers new insights into cancer biology and potential therapeutic targets.

Why is cancer metastasis so dangerous? Cancer metastasis is the process by which tumour cells break free from their original site and spread to distant organs. It is the leading cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide. According to the study, while doctors have long known that cancer spread is deadly, the precise reasons why some tumour cells survive the journey while others do not have remained unclear. How are mitochondria linked to cancer spread? Mitochondria are known as the "powerhouse of the cell" because they generate energy. But scientists are increasingly discovering that they do much more, including producing metabolites—small molecules that influence cell behaviour. Researchers have found that mitochondrial activity contributes to the spread of breast, pancreatic and kidney cancers.