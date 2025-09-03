Why it's harder to burn fat with age, and how scientists plan to fix it

Why does losing weight feel harder as we get older? Scientists at Cornell University may have found the answer—and a potential way to reverse it.

According to a new study titled Age-dependent Pdgfrβ signaling drives adipocyte progenitor dysfunction to alter the beige adipogenic niche in male mice, published in Nature Communications, researchers have discovered that ageing triggers a molecular switch that blocks the body’s ability to make fat-burning “beige fat”.

Unlike ordinary white fat that stores calories, beige fat burns energy like brown fat, helping to regulate blood sugar and protect against heart disease.

Unlike ordinary white fat that stores calories, beige fat burns energy like brown fat, helping to regulate blood sugar and protect against heart disease.

By targeting the molecular switch, the researchers were able to restore beige fat activity in older mice, raising hope for future treatments to fight obesity and age-related metabolic disease.