WHO warns of global mental health crisis, with over 1 billion affected

Two reports, one alarming reality
- Gender gap: Women are disproportionately impacted by mental health disorders.
- Most common conditions: Anxiety and depression remain the top disorders, costing the global economy an estimated $1 trillion annually.
- Suicide toll: Around 727,000 lives lost in 2021, making it a leading cause of death among young people across all countries and socioeconomic contexts.
- SDG target off-track: At the current pace, suicide rates will fall only 12 per cent by 2030, far short of the UN goal of a one-third reduction.
- Rights-based laws lacking: Just 45 per cent of countries have mental health laws fully aligned with international human rights standards.
- Funding stagnation: Average government spending around the world on mental health has been stuck at 2 per cent of overall health budgets since 2017.
- Workforce shortage: Global median of only 13 mental health workers per 100,000 people, with critical gaps in low-income countries.
- Slow move to community care: Fewer than 10 per cent of countries have fully transitioned; reliance on psychiatric hospitals remains high.
- Treatment inequality: In low-income nations, fewer than 10 per cent of people with psychosis receive care, versus over 50 per cent in high-income countries.
- Data gaps: Only 22 countries provided sufficient data to estimate psychosis coverage.
- Primary care integration: About 71 per cent of countries have started bringing mental health into everyday healthcare services, meeting at least three of WHO’s five recommended criteria.
- Better emergency response: Over 80 per cent of countries now include mental health support in emergencies, up from 39 per cent in 2020.
India’s mental health reality
- The National Mental Health Survey (NMHS) 2015-16 by NIMHANS (National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences) found that 10.6 per cent of adults in India suffer from mental health problems.
- The lifetime prevalence of mental health disorders in India is 13.7 per cent.
- 70 to 92 per cent of people with mental health disorders do not receive proper treatment.
Call for global action
