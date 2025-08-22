Early puberty, motherhood linked to accelerated ageing, higher disease risk

Puberty and childbirth are defining milestones — but new research suggests their timing may silently shape health decades later.

A study published in the eLife journal suggests that girls who experience puberty before or around 11 years of age or have their first child before 21 may age faster biologically, raising their risk of type 2 diabetes, obesity, heart failure, and other chronic illnesses.

Meanwhile, later puberty and childbirth are genetically associated with longer lifespan, lower frailty, slower epigenetic ageing and reduced risk of age-related diseases, including type 2 diabetes and Alzheimer's

The science behind the link

Think of your DNA as a clock, with its ticking rate shaped by how your body responds to stressors. Early reproductive milestones can speed up that clock, increasing the risk of earlier disease onset.

This aligns with the theory of antagonistic pleiotropy, which argues that traits helpful early in life may exact costs later. "Our study provides some of the strongest human evidence for this theory. We show that genetic factors favouring early reproduction come with a significant cost later in life, including accelerated ageing and disease. It makes sense that the very factors that help enhance survival of the offspring may lead to detrimental consequences for the mother," said Pankaj Kapahi, PhD, senior author of the study and professor at The Buck Institute for Research on Ageing, USA. The researchers analysed data of nearly 200,000 women from the UK Biobank to confirm the genetic association. "We identified 126 genetic markers that mediate the effects of early puberty and childbirth on ageing," said postdoctoral fellow Yifan Xiang, MD, who led the research. "Many of these markers are involved in well-known longevity pathways, such as IGF-1, growth hormone, AMPK and mTOR signalling, key regulators of metabolism and ageing."

Role of BMI and metabolism The study highlights Body Mass Index (BMI) as a crucial link. Women experiencing early puberty or childbirth tend to have higher BMI, raising risks of metabolic conditions. Researchers suggest this may reflect an evolutionary adaptation to absorb nutrients for early reproduction — an advantage in scarce food environments but one that backfires today, fuelling obesity, insulin resistance, and diabetes. Why it matters for women’s health Although menstrual and childbirth history are routinely recorded, they rarely factor into general healthcare beyond obstetrics. The study argues that reproductive history should be integrated into preventive care and screening.

Knowing how the timing of puberty and childbirth affects long-term health could pave the way for more personalised care. Simple steps like regular metabolic check-ups, healthier lifestyle choices and diet plans tailored to individual needs may help women reduce the risks linked to early puberty or early motherhood. "These risk factors, whether positive or negative, clearly have a significant influence on a variety of age-related diseases and should be considered in the larger context of overall health," said Pankaj Kapahi. The Indian Council of Medical Research–India Diabetes (ICMR-INDIAB) study found that there were 101 million people with diabetes and 136 million with prediabetes in the country as of 2021. The new findings encourage stronger postpartum follow-up, diabetes and lipid screening to help reduce the burden of diabetes.