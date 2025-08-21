Sitting too long? Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon's trainer shares easy hacks

Sitting has become the defining posture of modern office life, but doctors and fitness trainers caution that the human body is not built to sit still for 8-10 hours a day and so it may be far more harmful than most realise.

Celebrity fitness trainer Karan Sawhney, who has trained stars like Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon, called sitting the “new smoking” in his latest video on social media. In his post, Karan urged his followers to take movement seriously, “Get up and move. Sitting for long hours may seem harmless, but it comes with hidden health consequences.”

Why is sitting being called the new smoking?

Our bodies were designed to move. Yet most office-goers spend 8–10 hours a day glued to a chair . Karan pointed out that this “harmless” habit can slowly chip away at your health. Prolonged sitting is linked to: