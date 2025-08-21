Why men are more likely to die from diabetes, hypertension and HIV

Despite medical advances, men are more likely than women to die from common diseases like hypertension, diabetes, and HIV/AIDS, a new global study has revealed. Researchers linked this to higher-risk behaviours—such as smoking, alcohol use, and unsafe sex—and men’s lower engagement with healthcare, including fewer check-ups, late diagnoses, and poor adherence to treatment.

Published in PLOS Medicine, the research titled Sex-disaggregated data along the gendered health pathways: A review and analysis of global data on hypertension, diabetes, HIV, and AIDS examined data from 204 countries to uncover why men continue to die younger than women worldwide.

What makes men more vulnerable to diseases like hypertension and diabetes?

The study shows men smoke more than women in 86 per cent of countries, putting them at greater risk for hypertension, diabetes, and cardiovascular complications. Men also drink more alcohol, engage in unsafe sex more often, and tend to ignore early warning signs of illness.