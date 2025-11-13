Recognising diabetes in kids early: What parents need to look out for

Early signs parents should never ignore
Type 1 vs Type 2: How symptoms differ
Factors that increase diabetes risk for kids
- Family history - having a first-degree relative with Type 1 or Type 2 increases the risk, especially in the case of Type 2.
- Obesity and rapid weight gain are strong risk factors for insulin resistance and youth-onset Type 2 diabetes.
- Sedentary lifestyle and unhealthy diet - high intake of sugar-sweetened beverages, processed food, and low physical activity increase risk.
- South Asian children have a higher metabolic risk at a lower BMI level.
- Emerging evidence links urban living, pollution, and other toxic exposures to higher Type 2 risk.
- Autoimmune markers or other autoimmune diseases may increase Type 1 risk.
How early can diabetes be diagnosed?
Treatment and day-to-day management
- Type 1 requires lifelong insulin from the time of diagnosis. Families are taught insulin administration, carbohydrate counting, glucose monitoring, and emergency management of hypo- and hyperglycaemia. Emotional support and structured routines play a vital role.
- Type 2 management begins with lifestyle changes like better diet, weight control, and daily physical activity. If glucose targets are unmet, medications like metformin may be prescribed. Regular monitoring of blood glucose, blood pressure, lipids, and complications is essential.
