You might feel fit, eat reasonably well, and maintain a normal weight, but there could still be fat accumulating where it is most dangerous. It’s called ‘skinny fat’, the hidden fat that wraps around your internal organs and seeps into your liver. A new study led by researchers at McMaster University, published in Communications Medicine, reveals that this invisible fat can quietly damage arteries, even in people who appear perfectly healthy. The study titled Visceral adipose tissue and hepatic fat as determinants of carotid atherosclerosis found that visceral fat (around internal organs) and hepatic fat (in the liver) are strongly linked to the thickening and clogging of the carotid arteries, the blood vessels that supply the brain.

This means that even if your body mass index (BMI) is normal, your heart may still be at risk. What exactly is ‘skinny fat’? According to the study, “skinny fat” refers to people who look lean but carry excess visceral or liver fat. This fat doesn’t show up on the surface, as it sits around organs like the liver, pancreas, and intestines. Unlike the fat under the skin, visceral fat is metabolically active, releasing inflammatory chemicals that can harm blood vessels, increase insulin resistance, and raise blood pressure. Over time, this internal inflammation can trigger atherosclerosis, the gradual thickening and hardening of arteries, which is a major cause of heart attacks and strokes.