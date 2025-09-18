Home / Health / New Ebola outbreak in Congo claims lives; WHO sounds global alarm

New Ebola outbreak in Congo claims lives; WHO sounds global alarm

More than 80 cases and rising deaths have been confirmed in Kasai Province of Congo, with limited resources and remote villages testing response efforts

Ebola outbreak in DR Congo
Health workers wearing protective gear during an Ebola response in Africa.(Photo: Adobestock)
Sarjna Rai New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 5:16 PM IST
The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is once again at the centre of a serious public health crisis. In early September 2025, the World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed a fresh outbreak of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) in Kasai Province of the country. This is the country’s sixteenth recorded outbreak since the virus was first identified nearly five decades ago.
 
By mid-September, more than 80 confirmed infections had been reported, including at least 28 deaths. The first reported case was that of a 34-year-old pregnant woman in Bulape in Kasai, who developed symptoms in August and later died. Several health workers who treated her also fell ill, highlighting how easily the virus can spread in hospitals without strict infection controls.
 
Vaccination of frontline health workers and contacts has begun in Bulape. To scale up the response, the International Coordinating Group on Vaccine Provision has cleared around 45,000 additional doses for shipment, while treatment centres in Bulape have also received courses of the Mab114 monoclonal antibody therapy (clones of your body’s antibodies made in a laboratory, meant to stimulate your immune system).
 
The World Health Organization (WHO) has deployed 48 experts in surveillance, clinical care, infection control, logistics and community engagement to support the government’s efforts on the ground. Beyond Congo’s borders, the WHO is working with neighbouring countries to strengthen readiness and ensure the rapid detection of any potential cases.
 

What is Ebola and how does it spread? 

Ebola Virus Disease is one of the world’s most feared infections. Caused by the Zaire strain of the virus in this case, it can spread quickly when precautions are not in place.
 
“Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) is a very contagious and often deadly disease in humans, with a case fatality rate ranging from around 50 per cent to as high as 90 per cent in some previous outbreaks. It is a viral haemorrhagic fever and is transmitted through direct contact with the infected person's body fluids. These are blood, sweat, saliva, vomiting, urine, and even contaminated items such as needles or equipment,” shared Dr Manisha Arora, director of internal medicine at CK Birla Hospital, Delhi.
 
The natural hosts of the virus are bats, and it can cross over into humans through intermediate animals before ultimately spreading in communities via human-to-human transmission. Ebola usually begins when the virus spills over from its animal host, such as fruit bats, to humans. “Infection may occur through contact with virus-contaminated bushmeat or other infected wild animals. Once a person is infected, the virus can spread rapidly within communities due to poor infection control, traditional burial practices, and delays in identifying or reporting cases,” said Dr Arora.
 

Recognising the symptoms 

Ebola, from a cursory glance, appears to be any other viral illness and is thus difficult to identify early. Classical presentations include:
  • Acute high-grade fever
  • Body ache, muscle pain
  • Headache
  • Throat pain
  • Influenza-like condition
  • Vomiting
  • Diarrhoea
  • Dehydration
  • Measles-like rash
 
As the illness worsens, symptoms can become more severe. “Vomiting or diarrhoea may include blood, and patients may bleed from the gums, nose, or even from injection sites. In later stages, some people may experience confusion, irritability, or other changes in behaviour linked to the nervous system,” elaborates Dr Arora.
The incubation period can range from 2 to 21 days, which makes close monitoring of exposed individuals extremely important, she added.
 

Is there a vaccine? How effective is it? 

There are two licensed vaccines against Ebola, Dr Arora told Business Standard. Ervebo (rVSV-ZEBOV), or Arvibo, was licensed in 2019 and is very effective, and protects against the Zaire species of Ebola virus.  Another vaccine, Zabdeno (Ad26.ZEBOV) and Mvabea (MVA-BN-Filo), was approved in 2020. It is a two-shot series of Zabdeno followed by Mvabea eight weeks later.“Though effective, the two-shot vaccine is not appropriate for response to emergency outbreaks since it takes a certain time frame to develop immunity,” she said. Both are safe and are critical to preventing Ebola transmission during outbreaks.
 

Will Ebola spread beyond Kasai? 

So far, the outbreak has been concentrated in a handful of health zones. WHO has assessed the national risk as high, regional risk as moderate, and global risk as low, but those categories can change quickly if containment falters.
 
“Currently, the risk of exporting Ebola to nations such as India is very minimal. However, caution is still needed. Governments and health facilities have ensured enhanced surveillance and follow-up of cases at the port of entry, quarantine and isolation of suspected cases, and active community mobilisation to make sure that appropriate information reaches the population,” said Dr Arora. 
Experts stress the importance of rapid detection, testing in the laboratory, and effective source containment for preventing cross-border transmission.
 

Can the local health system cope? 

Special treatment facilities, experienced health care workers, and protective equipment are needed to avoid hospital-to-hospital transmission in order to manage outbreaks, recommends Dr Arora. 
Laboratory cultures from patients with Ebola are extremely hazardous and need maximum biological containment facilities, which may not be available at all facilities. As such, foreign bodies such as the WHO and its other international partners are likely to intervene and offer technical, medical, and logistical support. “Although there have been some improvements because of previous outbreaks, resource limitations continue to be an issue,” she added.
 
The DRC’s latest battle is a reminder that even as the world focuses on other crises, old threats can resurface with devastating impact.
 

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 4:58 PM IST

