How fatherhood helped Ed Sheeran lose 14 kg and transform his health

Celebrity weight-loss stories often focus on extreme routines and quick fixes. However, Ed Sheeran ’s transformation tells a far more relatable story. Driven not by vanity but by fatherhood, the Grammy-winning singer says wanting to be a “responsible dad” sparked a gradual but lasting shift in how he eats, moves and lives, resulting in a 14 kg weight loss.

Speaking to Men’s Health, Sheeran said fitness gradually became less of a chore and more of a life upgrade. “[Fitness] just sort of became something that really added to my life,” he said. “I think, underneath it all, I am a pizza-eating, beer-guzzling smoker, but that’s just not my reality as a parent in my thirties. I think that you have to make good decisions,” he added.

When fatherhood became the catalyst The 34-year-old musician credits fatherhood with igniting his desire to adopt healthier habits. After welcoming daughters Lyra in 2020 and Jupiter in 2022 with wife Cherry Seaborn, he realised his lifestyle needed to change if he wanted to “be a responsible dad” and have the energy to keep up with his children. "It all came in at the same time of wanting to be a responsible dad, wanting to feel and look good," he said. Sheeran candidly recalled a moment early in his parenting journey when he woke up feeling dreadful after drinking, while his newborn Lyra needed him. That was a wake-up call for the singer.

From unhealthy habits to health-first mindset Before his transformation, Sheeran described his lifestyle in his twenties as “beer-guzzling, kebab-munching and a smoker”. All that began to change when he and Cherry started running together during the Covid-19 pandemic. What began as simple changes, like taking part in Zoom workouts with a trainer and using a crosstrainer while going through mails, evolved into a seasoned fitness routine. Over the years, he steadily lost weight and embraced structured exercise. ‘I’d never run more than a kilometre and did my first 10k during Covid – stuff like that, building up to that, it just makes you feel better. And I think that in my thirties, that’s where I’m at," he told Men's Health.

This steady commitment resulted in a 14 kg weight loss, alongside improvements in energy levels, resilience and overall wellbeing. Balancing fitness with running, pilates and more Sheeran’s approach to fitness is far from one-dimensional. Rather than extreme gym sessions, he focuses on a mixed routine that keeps things engaging and effective: Reformer Pilates - helps improve core strength, flexibility and posture. It’s also gentle on the body, ideal for those not keen on traditional gym workouts

Running and swimming - staple for cardiovascular health, picked up as a way to get outside and stay active

Weight training - builds lean muscle and boosts metabolism "There are some days that I run, some days that I swim, there’s some days that I will do weights. Then there are some days I will do reformer," said the singer.

By blending these elements, Sheeran has crafted a fitness lifestyle that feels sustainable and something that he genuinely enjoys doing. Mindful eating and moderation Alongside exercise, Sheeran emphasises moderation in his eating habits. He hasn’t sworn off the foods he loves. Red wine and a good meal still have a place in his life but they no longer dominate his daily routine. "I’m not saying I’m done with enjoying myself, I still drink. I love red wine, I love a nice meal, but it’s not every day," he shared. This balanced mindset reflects a broader approach to wellbeing: small, consistent changes over time can have a big impact. No extreme dieting, no unsustainable habits, just mindful choices and consistency.

Beyond the scale: Mental and emotional wins Beyond weight loss and fitness, Sheeran has also spoken about the mental and emotional impact of these changes. He has previously opened up about how physical wellbeing influences mood, resilience and self-worth, something he says became even more important after becoming a father. "I do think that wellness is a direct mirror to mental health and the way you feel," Sheeran said, noting that looking after his body helped him feel more balanced, grounded and present both on stage and at home. By letting fatherhood guide his motivations rather than simply chasing a number on the scale, Sheeran's journey resonates far beyond celebrity headlines. It serves as a relatable example of how life's biggest roles like parenting can spark some of our most meaningful changes.