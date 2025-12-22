Why Christmas and New Year might be the most risky days for your heart

The festive season is meant to be a time of joy, indulgence, and togetherness. Yet emergency rooms across the world see a sharp rise in heart attacks, strokes and cardiac emergencies. Cold weather, disrupted routines, rich food, alcohol, stress and delayed medical attention combine to create what experts describe as a “perfect storm” for the heart.

According to specialists, it is not one single factor but a cluster of seasonal risks that make these days particularly dangerous, especially for people with existing heart conditions, diabetes , high blood pressure or high cholesterol.

Why winter puts extra strain on the heart

Cold temperatures trigger natural physiological changes in the body. Blood vessels constrict to conserve heat, which increases resistance to blood flow and increases blood pressure . As a result, the heart has to work harder to pump blood.

Explaining this mechanism, Dr Anjan Siotia, Director – Cardiology at BM Birla Heart Hospital, Kolkata, says winter can quietly tip the balance. “Cold weather sometimes creates a perfect storm of risk factors for cardiovascular problems,” he explains. “Due to vasoconstriction and decreased temperature, the flow of blood is restricted around the heart and this reduces the amount of oxygen reaching it. This demand–supply mismatch may result in a heart attack.” Dr Vikash Goyal, Senior Cardiologist, Paras Health, Gurugram adds, "Sudden spikes in blood pressure are one of the leading triggers for strokes." Lower oxygen availability in cold air further increases the heart’s workload, particularly in people with narrowed arteries. Winter dehydration, higher salt cravings, reduced exercise and seasonal infections like flu further worsen blood pressure control, particularly during holiday indulgence.

"In some people, the body’s stress response is also heightened in cold weather, releasing hormones that further tighten blood vessels," adds Dr Goyal Festive habits that increase cardiac risk The holiday period often comes with lifestyle changes that may seem harmless but can significantly stress the heart: Heavy, salty and high-fat festive meals

Excessive alcohol consumption

Reduced physical activity

Irregular sleep patterns

Emotional stress and travel fatigue Dr Siotia cautions that heart attacks are rarely caused by a single trigger. “There are multiple risk factors and one has to address them together,” he says. Doctors also point to holiday heart syndrome, a well-documented phenomenon where binge drinking during festive periods triggers abnormal heart rhythms, even in people with no prior heart disease.

“Nobody is completely immune. Any of us can get a heart attack anytime, even after taking medications or undergoing bypass surgery or angioplasty,” adds Dr Siotia. Why stress and routine disruption matter The festive season is emotionally charged. Social expectations, financial strain, travel stress and disrupted routines can activate the body’s stress response. Cold weather itself may increase stress hormones that tighten blood vessels, further burdening the heart. Experts note that consistent medication use, sleep and monitoring often slip during holidays, creating a risky combination for those with known heart disease or hypertension. Warning signs people often ignore Acute chest pain remains the most common symptom of a heart attack , but signs are not always textbook. Symptoms can differ between men and women, often leading to dangerous delays in seeking care.

“While men occasionally report nausea or dizziness, women are significantly more likely to experience atypical symptoms,” Dr Siotia notes, adding that these may be brushed off as indigestion, fatigue or anxiety. "Women also tend to experience atypical symptoms such as extreme fatigue, shortness of breath, indigestion-like discomfort, nausea, dizziness, cold sweats, back pain, or pain in the jaw, neck, and shoulders, symptoms that are often ignored or misdiagnosed," shares Dr Goyal. Simple precautions that can save lives Both experts stress that prevention is possible with mindful choices: Keep warm, especially the head, hands and feet

Stay physically active indoors with walking or stretching

Drink enough water, even when thirst feels low

Limit salty, fried and processed festive foods

Avoid tobacco completely and moderate alcohol intake

Manage stress through breathing, meditation or yoga

Take prescribed heart and blood pressure medicines regularly

Monitor blood pressure during winter months “People with weak hearts should be particularly careful,” Dr Siotia advises. “Exercise regularly but modify timings to avoid extreme weather. Salt and water intake should be reduced as there is no loss through sweating in winter.”