Hope on call: In suicide-prone states, telepsychiatry emerges as a lifeline

As suicide rates surge in India’s smaller states and union territories, a silent mental health crisis is unfolding—one increasingly being met with a digital response. In regions reporting the country’s highest suicide rates, there is a noticeable uptick in telepsychiatry usage, as distressed individuals turn to government initiatives for support amid limited access, deep-rooted stigma, and growing socio-economic stress.

ALSO READ: SC forms task force to address students' mental health, prevent suicides According to the National Crime Records Bureau report 'Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India 2022', more than 100,000 people die by suicide in India each year. The report noted that the all-India suicide rate stood at 12.4 per 100,000 population in 2022. Sikkim reported the highest rate of suicide (43.1), followed by Andaman and Nicobar Islands (42.8), Puducherry (29.7), Kerala (28.5), and Chhattisgarh (28.2).

Dr Pratima Murthy, director of the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (Nimhans), highlighted that Sikkim, despite its small population, reported 47 suicide-related concerns out of 3,036 total calls to Tele-MANAS. Of these, 34 were escalated, and 19 were conferenced directly with mental health professionals. Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Puducherry also saw a notable number of suicide-linked mental health calls, underscoring rising distress in these regions. "A higher number of suicide-related calls may reflect the expanded outreach and impact of the programme, particularly in reaching individuals in crisis. This increase can be attributed to rising awareness and reduced stigma due to intensified Information, Education and Communication (IEC) activities," said Dr Murthy.

Socio-economic stress, stigma, and isolation driving distress, say psychiatrists Commenting on pressing concerns, Dr Vibha Goel, consultant psychiatrist at Punjab-based Livasa Hospital, noted that factors such as geographical isolation, socio-economic stress, and deep-rooted stigma are driving demand for telepsychiatry in states with high suicide rates. "Common patterns emerge across these states, including geographical isolation impacting the availability of mental health resources, socio-economic stressors such as unemployment and poverty contributing to distress, and a pervasive stigma surrounding mental health issues that discourages individuals from seeking necessary support. Addressing these interconnected issues through targeted mental health initiatives and community outreach is essential for reducing suicide rates in these regions," Dr Goel said.

Private players highlight growing but underrepresented digital outreach Furthermore, Mumbai-based mental health organisation Amaha has witnessed a notable increase in absolute numbers in access to telepsychiatry from such high-risk states. ALSO READ: Maharashtra reports 21,219 farmer suicides in five districts over 24 years “However, it is important to clarify that this growth has not yet translated into a significantly larger proportion of our overall user base. Hence, while more people from these regions are reaching out, they remain relatively underrepresented in the urgency and need suggested by the National Crime Records Bureau suicide rate data,” noted Amit Malik, founder and chief executive officer, Amaha.

Government ramps up support In response to the urgent need for telepsychiatry in India, the government has launched Tele-MANAS, a 24/7 tele-mental health service offering free, accessible, and comprehensive support via phone and mobile application. In addition, initiatives such as the National Mental Health Programme (NMHP) and the National Tele Mental Health Programme (NTMHP) have been rolled out to further strengthen mental health infrastructure. Dr Murthy explained that in high-risk suicide cases, Tele-MANAS follows a set Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) that includes offering psychological first aid, escalating cases to professionals and unmasking caller IDs when necessary. “In this regard, coordination with the District Mental Health Programme (DMHP) plays a vital role, with possible escalation through home visits by mental health professionals or collaboration with police and emergency services to ensure the person receives timely psychiatric care.”

Experts call for community mobilisation and public-private partnerships Vishesh Kasliwal, founder and chief executive officer of Madhya Pradesh-based Medyseva, called for a robust public-private partnership (PPP) to bridge mental health gaps in underserved regions, stressing the need to combine government infrastructure with private innovation amid rising suicide rates. Dr Shilpi Saraswat, clinical psychologist at Sakra Hospital in Bengaluru, emphasised the crucial role that Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers and other social workers can play in eliminating stigma in high-risk states. She said, “Community health workers and social workers have a vital role in reaching out and addressing social stigma. They can help design and implement programmes that make it easier for people battling mental health to speak openly.”