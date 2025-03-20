Weight-loss drug Mounjaro now available in India: All you need to know

Here is all you need to know about Eli Lilly’s Ozempic alternative for India:

What is Mounjaro?

Mounjaro injectable prescription medication designed to aid weight loss and manage Type 2 diabetes.

It belongs to a new class of medications that act as both glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) and glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists, making it more effective than traditional weight-loss treatments. It is usually taken once a week.

Availability and price in India

Mounjaro is now accessible in India through select pharmacies and hospitals. The drug is available by prescription only.

According to a Business Standard report, in India, Mounjaro has been launched in a single dose vial at one-fifth of US price.

Other weigh loss drugs options available in India include Danish multinational pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk's tablet Rybelsus an oral tablet that was introduced in India in 2022 and has already captured nearly 65 per cent of the anti-obesity drugs market. While effective, it is considered less potent than Novo Nordisk's injectable weight-loss drugs Ozempic and Wegovy. While Wegovy, is projected for a 2026 launch in India, pending regulatory approvals and sufficient supply, Ozempic in its injectable form will not be available in India anytime soon.

How it works?

It works by mimicking two key gut hormones — GIP (glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide) and GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1), which regulate appetite, blood sugar levels, and insulin secretion, according to the company. Unlike other GLP-1 receptor agonists such as Ozempic and Wegovy, Mounjaro targets both hormones, making it more effective for weight loss.

According to media reports, in a controlled clinical trial, adults taking Mounjaro alongside diet and exercise lost an average of 21.8 kg at the highest dose (15 mg) and 15.4 kg at the lowest dose (5 mg) over 72 weeks.

Who can take Mounjaro?

Mounjaro is usually prescribed for adults with obesity (body mass index (BMI) of 30 or more) or overweight individuals (BMI that is 27 or more) with weight-related health issues and for people with Type 2 diabetes who need better blood sugar control.

However, it is not recommended for individuals with a history of thyroid cancer or pancreatitis, pregnant or breastfeeding women and those with severe gastrointestinal conditions.

Side effects and risks

According to the company’s website, like any medication, Mounjaro comes with potential side effects, including nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, constipation, and loss of appetite.

However, there could be serious risks too like Pancreatitis, gallbladder disease, kidney problems, change in vision, and thyroid tumours, the company has declared.

Patients should consult their doctors before starting the medication to weigh the benefits against the risks.

Obesity in India: A health concern

According to the National Family Health Survey (NFHS)-5, in 2019-21, 24 per cent of women and 23 per cent of men were overweight or obese in India. The survey shows that in the category of ages 15-49 years, 6.4 per cent of women and 4.0 per cent of men are obese. There has also been an increase in the percentage of children under 5 years who are overweight from 2.1 per cent in NFHS-4 (2015-16) to 3.4 per cent in NFHS-5 (2019-21) at all-India level.

