Home / Health / After Mounjaro success, Eli Lilly plans to launch weight-loss pill in India

After Mounjaro success, Eli Lilly plans to launch weight-loss pill in India

Unlike injectable Mounjaro, which focuses on patients with a BMI above 35, Orforglipron is designed for the larger group of patients with a BMI of 27-34, offering an expected weight reduction of 12-16

drugs, pharma
Eli Lilly plans to launch weight-loss pill in India
Vrinda Goel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 11:06 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
US pharma giant Eli Lilly is preparing to launch an oral version of its experimental weight-loss drug, Orforglipron, building on the success of its injectable Mounjaro (tirzepatide), which debuted in India earlier this year.
 
The Economic Times quoted top executives saying that regulatory submissions for the once-daily pill are expected within three months, with local approvals anticipated in the second half of 2026.
 
Speaking to The Economic Times, Patrik Jonsson, executive vice-president of Eli Lilly and President of Lilly International, said, “We are preparing for regulatory submissions for chronic weight management and obesity by the end of this year. Approvals in many countries are likely in the second half of 2026.”
 
India will feature among the company’s first wave of submissions globally. Submissions for type 2 diabetes treatment are expected early 2026, with potential approval by late 2026 or early 2027. 
 

How Orforglipron differs from Mounjaro

 
  • Unlike injectable Mounjaro, which focuses on patients with a BMI above 35, Orforglipron is designed for the larger group of patients with a BMI of 27–34, offering an expected weight reduction of 12–16 per cent.
  • Being a small-molecule drug, Orforglipron does not require cold-chain logistics, unlike injectable peptides, allowing easier distribution and lower production costs.
  • While pricing details are under wraps, Eli Lilly plans a value-based pricing strategy, balancing therapeutic benefits with local market needs.
 

Eli Lilly set for Indian market success 

India’s pharmaceutical market is predominantly oral-drug driven, making Orforglipron especially well-suited for adoption. Majority of patients in countries like India prefer oral therapy when efficacy is comparable to injectables.
 
Speaking to The Economic Times, Jonsson said, “Certain markets like India, Japan, and China are largely oral-based. India is a very good field for a medicine like Orforglipron.”
 
Eli Lilly’s comparative study against Novo Nordisk’s oral semaglutide (Rybelsus) found Orforglipron delivered greater weight loss and better glucose control. 

 

Mounjaro KwikPen launched in India 

In June, Eli Lilly introduced the Mounjaro KwikPen in India for ₹14,000 (around $160) for the starting 2.5 mg dose. The once-weekly, prefilled, multi-dose injector is aimed at patients with type-2 diabetes and obesity, offering a convenient option for medication administration. 
Mounjaro uniquely activates two hormones, GIP and GLP-1, to regulate appetite and blood sugar. It helps improve insulin production, lower blood sugar, control appetite, and reduce body weight.

 

Understanding GLP-1 drugs 

GLP-1 (Glucagon-Like Peptide-1) drugs mimic a natural hormone that regulates blood sugar and appetite. They support weight loss by:
 
  • Triggering insulin release to lower blood sugar
  • Suppressing glucagon, a sugar-raising hormone
  • Slowing digestion to increase satiety and reduce cravings
 
These medications act on the brain’s hunger centers, delay stomach emptying, improve fat metabolism, and reduce body fat, supporting sustained weight management.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Man with HIV endured 2-year Covid infection, study reveals new record

Irregular sleep may trigger 172 diseases, warns biohacker Bryan Johnson

Rare but ruthless: Deadly brain-eating amoeba claims 19 lives in Kerala

Is it safe to mix Ayurveda with modern medicine? Here's what doctors say

Why brushing at night may be the cheapest way to cut long-term health risks

Topics :Health with BSweight lossEli LillyObesity in IndiaObesity

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 11:01 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story