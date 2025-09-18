You take a spoonful of giloy or a turmeric shot in the morning to boost immunity and “better healing”, and by evening, you pop a pill for your seasonal cold. Sounds harmless, right? After all, Ayurveda is natural and safe. But is it really safe to combine Ayurvedic remedies with your prescribed medicines — or could this be putting you at risk?

According to Jeevan Kasara, Director and CEO of Steris Healthcare Pvt Ltd, the biggest concern is unexpected interactions. Herbs may either reduce the effectiveness of modern medicines or amplify their effects to dangerous levels.

Examples include:

Some herbs enhance sedation when combined with anti-anxiety drugs

Giloy can lower blood sugar, which may dangerously overlap with diabetes medicines

Garlic and guggul may thin the blood further when taken with anticoagulants

The result? Side-effects you did not sign up for — from dizziness and digestive distress to serious bleeding risks.

How do herb–drug interactions happen inside the body? Most Ayurvedic herbs are metabolised in the liver, just like prescription drugs. “Depending on its pathway, a herb may speed up or slow down drug metabolism, altering its concentration in the blood,” Kasara explains. Some herbs also strain the kidneys or act as natural blood thinners, complicating treatment if you’re already on similar drugs. So, even if the herb is “natural,” the way your body processes it can change how your medicines behave — sometimes in unpredictable ways. Are there dangerous combinations you should avoid? Dr Partap Chauhan, Founder and Director of Jiva Ayurveda, warns that certain pairings are a complete no-go. For example:

Warfarin + Turmeric or Guggul → Increased bleeding risk

Increased bleeding risk Strong antibiotics + Giloy → May overstimulate the immune system

May overstimulate the immune system Sedatives + Ashwagandha → Can worsen drowsiness As Dr Chauhan puts it: “When used carelessly, the same combination that could heal may become unsafe.” Can Ayurveda and allopathy work together safely? If done carefully and under guidance, the two systems can complement each other. Allopathy offers quick relief from acute symptoms

offers quick relief from acute symptoms Ayurveda provides long-term healing, detoxification, and balance Examples include: Arthritis patients using painkillers for relief while undergoing Panchakarma for inflammation

Diabetics using insulin for stabilisation, while Ayurveda works on metabolism and prevention

Gut health issues where modern drugs manage flare-ups, while Ayurveda restores long-term balance In such cases, integration makes treatment more holistic and sustainable.

Why you must tell your doctor about Ayurvedic use ALSO READ: Are generic medicines as good as branded ones? Here's what you should know According to both experts, the most common mistake people make is keeping their Ayurveda use a secret from their physician. “Even though Ayurvedic products are marketed as natural, they can be powerful and impact treatment,” says Dr Chauhan. If your doctor doesn’t know, they can’t adjust your treatment plan or protect you from risks. Are there Indian regulations on mixing Ayurveda and allopathy? India does support integrative medicine, but the systems are not yet fully streamlined. The Ministry of AYUSH and ICMR are conducting joint research, but integration still depends heavily on communication between patients and both sets of practitioners.