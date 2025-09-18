- Some herbs enhance sedation when combined with anti-anxiety drugs
- Giloy can lower blood sugar, which may dangerously overlap with diabetes medicines
- Garlic and guggul may thin the blood further when taken with anticoagulants
How do herb–drug interactions happen inside the body?
Are there dangerous combinations you should avoid?
- Warfarin + Turmeric or Guggul → Increased bleeding risk
- Strong antibiotics + Giloy → May overstimulate the immune system
- Sedatives + Ashwagandha → Can worsen drowsiness
Can Ayurveda and allopathy work together safely?
- Allopathy offers quick relief from acute symptoms
- Ayurveda provides long-term healing, detoxification, and balance
- Arthritis patients using painkillers for relief while undergoing Panchakarma for inflammation
- Diabetics using insulin for stabilisation, while Ayurveda works on metabolism and prevention
- Gut health issues where modern drugs manage flare-ups, while Ayurveda restores long-term balance
Why you must tell your doctor about Ayurvedic use
Are there Indian regulations on mixing Ayurveda and allopathy?
What should you check on an Ayurvedic product label?
- Full ingredient list and dosage
- GMP certification or AYUSH approval
- Expiry date and manufacturer details
- Proof of absence of heavy metals like lead or mercury (especially in bhasma products)
- Trusted brand reputation
Warning signs you must not ignore
- Unexpected bleeding or bruising
- Sudden dizziness or fainting
- Fluctuating blood pressure or sugar levels
- Persistent digestive upsets
How to safely combine Ayurveda and allopathy
- Always consult both your modern medicine doctor and Ayurvedic specialist
- Disclose all medicines and supplements honestly
- Avoid self-experimentation, no matter how “harmless” the herb seems
