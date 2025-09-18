We’ve all stayed up scrolling, binge-watching, or catching up on work. But biohacker and longevity entrepreneur Bryan Johnson has warned that irregular sleep may be just as harmful as not getting enough sleep at all.

Johnson, who founded Project Blueprint, cited a study of over 88,000 adults showing that erratic sleep schedules are linked to 172 diseases — including liver and metabolic disorders. His warning: consistency is as important as duration when it comes to sleep.

What did the study find?

In a post on X, Johnson referred to a long-term study that tracked 88,461 adults using wearable devices over nearly seven years. The research linked inconsistent sleep — even by just 60 to 90 minutes — to a 1.5-times higher risk of liver disease.

Almost half the 172 diseases studied were more strongly associated with irregular sleep timing than short sleep duration. The study used accelerometers for accurate tracking of sleep traits. Why is irregular sleep so harmful? Experts have long emphasised the importance of sleep quantity . But the study highlights that timing matters too. Delayed or erratic sleep affects circadian rhythms, liver function, metabolic health, and more. Bryan Johnson noted that our bodies crave predictable rhythms, and disruption can affect everything from glucose regulation to inflammation pathways. What habits are causing the damage? From midnight binge sessions to late-night emails, modern routines disrupt sleep timing more than we realise. Even consistent total hours don’t help if the timing shifts regularly.