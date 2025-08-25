Monday, August 25, 2025 | 02:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Serena Williams opens up about GLP-1 weight loss journey: What doctors say

Serena Williams opens up about GLP-1 weight loss journey: What doctors say

The 23-time Grand Slam champion says the medication is no shortcut, but a tool alongside exercise, diet and discipline

Serena Williams

Serena Williams has opened up about her experience with GLP-1 medication, highlighting both the benefits and the importance of healthy lifestyle habits. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Sarjna Rai New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 2:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tennis legend Serena Williams has opened up about using GLP-1 drugs to regain her fitness post-pregnancy — a candid revelation that has captured public attention and sparked conversations about weight-loss methods.
 
"No matter what I did — running, walking, I would walk for hours because they say that's good, I literally was playing a professional sport — and I could never go back to where I needed to be for my health. Then, after my second kid, it just even got harder. So then I was like, OK, I have to try something different," she shared in an interview with TODAY.
 
 
Serena revealed that GLP-1 medication helped her drop approximately 31 lbs (14 kg). Beyond weight loss, she emphasised enhanced energy levels, lighter joints, better blood sugar control, and improved mental clarity, highlighting that it wasn’t a shortcut but rather an asset to her existing efforts.
 

What are GLP-1 drugs?

 
GLP-1 (Glucagon-Like Peptide-1) class of drugs mimic a hormone that regulates blood sugar and appetite. By helping to feel full faster, curb cravings, and slow digestion, these medications support reduced calorie intake and aid weight loss.
 
“The medications are also prescribed for diabetes because they trigger the release of insulin by the pancreas. Semaglutide has demonstrated an average weight loss of about 12 per cent in clinical trials. Tirzepatide, which is a combination of GLP1 and the fat-regulating GIP mimic, has shown the highest average weight loss, 18 per cent and more,” said Dr Richa Chaturvedi, endocrinologist at Apollo Hospital, Delhi.

Common brand names include Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro — some approved for obesity treatment, others used off-label.
 
Williams had shared some time ago that she was taking Zepbound, which is made of tirzepatide, an injectable prescription drug.
 
These drugs work by-
 
  • Triggering insulin release to lower blood sugar
  • Suppressing glucagon (a sugar-raising hormone)
  • Slowing digestion to increase satiety and reduce cravings
 
Some newer medications also target additional hormones like GIP, offering combined action
 

Rethinking weight loss and medication

 
“A misconception is that it’s a shortcut,” Serena said, addressing her use of GLP-1 drugs. “As an athlete and as someone who has done everything, I just couldn’t get my weight to where I needed it to be at a healthy place — and believe me, I don’t take shortcuts.”
 
Echoing this, Dr Chaturvedi noted, “Many celebrities have spoken of using weight loss medication. There is available literature on the subject. As long as the user goes into a regime with full knowledge of side effects and follows the guidance of their doctor, using such medication is safe.”
 
Dr Chaturvedi added that results differ from person to person, and the drugs are not a magic pill. A healthy diet, regular exercise and adequate sleep remain essential.
 

Balancing the benefits and risks

 
While often effective, GLP-1 drugs come with potential side effects. Common issues include nausea, vomiting, constipation, abdominal discomfort, and in rare cases, pancreatitis or complications for those with existing medical conditions. Therefore, medical supervision is essential.
 
"Those with a family history of thyroid cancer should not take it at all. If thyroid hormone levels are not well-managed, adjust your daily medication to do so before going on weight loss drugs,” said Dr Chaturvedi. “Most studies have varied the range of muscle loss from 15 to 40 per cent. So have lean proteins in your diet and support the drug regime with strength training exercises."
 
Experts stress that GLP-1 use should complement, not replace, healthy eating and exercise. Sustainable outcomes depend on maintaining lifestyle habits alongside pharmacological support
 
“Lifestyle is still the backbone. But for some people, especially those struggling despite their best efforts, GLP-1 drugs can change the game," said Dr Manoj Agarwal, endocrinologist at Shalby Hospital SG, Ahmedabad.    For more health updates, follow #HealthwithBS

Health with BS weight loss in women Serena Williams

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

