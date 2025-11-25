Home / Health / Delaying parenthood? Here's what to know about embryo freezing options

Delaying parenthood? Here's what to know about embryo freezing options

From who should consider it to how long embryos last, experts break down everything couples need to know about embryo freezing, a rising option for those planning pregnancy later in life

embryo freezing
Embryos are frozen using vitrification, an advanced method that prevents ice crystals and supports long-term storage for couples delaying pregnancy.(Photo: Adobestock)
Sarjna Rai New Delhi
Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 5:25 PM IST
As more couples plan parenthood around careers, health and personal timelines, embryo freezing has emerged as a reliable way to safeguard future fertility. Doctors note that frozen embryos often result in higher success rates, making the method increasingly appealing to couples planning ahead.
 

How embryo freezing works

 
Embryo freezing is a fertility treatment that involves fertilising eggs in a lab to create embryos, which are then frozen for future use.
 
“Embryo freezing is basically the process of freezing a fertilised egg, post its development stage. Meanwhile egg freezing is done for unfertilised but mature eggs,” says Dr Navina Singh, fertility specialist, Birla Fertility & IVF, Mumbai.
 
The technology behind both methods is similar. Advanced freezing techniques lock the cell structure instantly, preventing ice crystal formation. However, embryo freezing offers a clearer picture of viability.
 
“Embryo freezing offers a better success rate per cycle because its development and viability are already known,” she explains.
 
Egg freezing, on the other hand, offers flexibility because no sperm is needed at the time. 

Also read: Understanding egg-freezing: A smart option for delayed motherhood

 

Who is advised to freeze embryos?

 
Embryo freezing is recommended only when both partners are prepared to fertilise eggs immediately. It is most suitable for women in their late 20s and early 30s, when egg quality is typically optimal.
 
Doctors may also suggest it for couples undergoing IVF, women with declining AMH (Anti-Müllerian Hormone) levels, or those planning to delay parenthood. For many, it acts as a buffer against secondary infertility later in life.
 

Tests required before freezing embryos

 
Women undergo AMH testing to assess ovarian reserve, along with hormonal checks (FSH, LH, estradiol, TSH, prolactin) and an ultrasound to evaluate the ovaries and uterus. Men need a semen analysis to gauge sperm health. Both partners are advised to complete infectious-disease screening, and in some cases, genetic testing.
 
“These tests help personalise treatment and provide the best circumstances for the formation of healthy embryos,” Dr Singh notes.
 

Step-by-step: From stimulation to vitrification

  • The process begins with ovarian stimulation using hormone injections for 10–14 days, followed by regular scans.
  • Next is egg retrieval, a short procedure, conducted under sedation.
  • During fertilisation, eggs and sperm are combined through IVF (In Vitro Fertilisation) or ICSI (Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection).
  • The resulting embryos are then cultured in controlled lab conditions until they reach the blastocyst stage.
  • Finally, vitrification rapidly freezes the embryos to ensure high survival rates during thawing.
Vitrification allows embryos to stay viable for long periods, potentially even 10–20 years, with success rates largely unaffected if storage conditions are consistent.
 

How many embryos should couples freeze?

 
Experts freeze only embryos that meet strict criteria for cell structure, symmetry, growth and blastocyst quality. Most specialists recommend freezing three to four good-quality blastocysts to maximise the chance of at least one live birth. Older women or those with diminished reserves may need more.
 

Costs and legal considerations in India

 
A full cycle, including IVF, embryo culture, freezing and the first year of storage, costs ₹1,80,000-₹2,00,000 at many clinics. After the first year, clinics typically apply an annual storage fee, depending on the number of embryos frozen and a clinic’s package and infrastructure.
 
Under India’s ART (Assisted Reproductive Technology) Act, both partners must jointly consent to storage and future use. “The ownership of the embryo is legally shared between both the partners and clinics cannot use, discard or donate the embryos without explicit consent from both,” says Dr Singh.
 
Ahead of embryo freezing, couples must also decide how their embryos may be used in the future. As these embryos represent potential pregnancies, they carry significant emotional and ethical weight, making thoughtful, informed consent essential.
 
Ultimately, doctors say informed decision-making is key. With transparent counselling, clear consent and realistic expectations, embryo freezing can serve as a dependable way for couples to protect their reproductive future.
   
For more health updates, follow #HealthwithBS
This report is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 5:12 PM IST

