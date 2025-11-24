Why many preterm births are preventable and what doctors want you to know

World Health Organization. While some preterm births cannot be prevented, experts say there’s still a significant portion that can be avoided through early detection, monitoring and lifestyle changes. Every year, around one in 10 babies globally is born too soon, says the. While some preterm births cannot be prevented, experts say there’s still a significant portion that can be avoided through early detection, monitoring and lifestyle changes.

What counts as preterm birth?

Preterm birth means a baby is born before 37 completed weeks, says Dr C P Dadhich, Director – Obstetrics and Gynaecology, CK Birla Hospitals, Jaipur.

"Babies born preterm may have immature organs (especially lungs and brain) and are at higher risk of short- and long-term complications such as breathing problems, infections, feeding difficulties, bleeding in the brain, and developmental delays,” he explains.

The are three major categories: Extremely preterm: before 28 weeks

Very preterm: 28–32 weeks

Moderate to late preterm: 32–37 weeks Risk factors and warning signs There are several known causes and risk factors, says Dr Dadhich. Prior preterm birth

Multiple pregnancy (twins, triplets)

Infections

A short cervix

Placental issues

Maternal high blood pressure or diabetes

Smoking or substance use

Extreme stress

Certain uterine or fetal conditions In terms of early symptoms, Dr Dadhich recommends immediate attention when there are - regular contractions, pelvic pressure, backache, leaking fluid, vaginal bleeding. Dr Anita Soni, Director – Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Dr L H Hiranandani Hospital Powai, Mumbai, explains that early warning signs often go unnoticed, including pain in the abdomen that becomes stronger and more frequent, leaking fluid or unusual discharge, and any bleeding from the vagina. She notes that these symptoms may signal early labour, infection or a problem with the membranes, and should never be ignored.

Early screening and personalised care significantly cut risk According to WHO, many preterm births are preventable when mothers get high-quality care during pregnancy. Dr C P Dadhich notes that many preterm births can be prevented through Early and regular prenatal care

Treating infections

Smoking cessation

Managing chronic health conditions

Vaginal progesterone or cervical cerclage for women with a short cervix or prior preterm birth Screening blood pressure, thyroid function and blood sugar levels helps identify problems before they become serious. Dr Soni adds, "Using the Gestosis score at the first visit helps identify high-risk patients, who can then follow up regularly and undergo serial scans and treatment as advised.”