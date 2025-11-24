Is excessive chewing hurting your spine and posture? Orthopaedists explain

Popping a piece of gum and chewing away while commuting, working or doom-scrolling is a daily habit for many. However, orthopaedic specialists say that when chewing becomes constant, it can place strain on the neck and spine.

According to Dr Deepak Thakur, Principal Consultant, Orthopaedic and Joint Surgeon, Yatharth Hospital, Noida, when the small habit of chewing turns into hours of nonstop jaw work, the strain can creep far beyond the jaw, tugging at muscles that travel into the neck and even the upper spine.

Dr Thakur stresses that chewing is not harmful in itself, but the danger lies in excessive, one-sided or constant chewing that keeps jaw muscles switched on all day.

“Chewing may look like a tiny action, but the jaw sits in a busy neighbourhood of muscles that link directly to the neck,” Dr Thakur explains. He says the temporomandibular joint works closely with muscles that stabilise the head. When chewing becomes prolonged, these muscles stay engaged far longer than they should. “That extra tension can easily lead to neck pain or stiffness.” Can chewing actually affect posture? Some research links increased jaw activity with forward head posture , the subtle forward-leaning position commonly seen during long hours of screen use Dr Thakur points out that chewing alone does not create bad posture, but it can contribute to imbalance. “People with forward head posture often show more activity in jaw muscles. Chewing heavily or on one side for long periods may add to this imbalance,” he says.

He warns that chewing will not suddenly push the neck out of alignment, but if someone already spends long hours hunched over a laptop, constant chewing adds another stressor to the system. Does nonstop chewing increase the risk of clenching or grinding? “Yes, persistent chewing increases the chance of clenching and grinding,” Dr Thakur says. The jaw muscles become conditioned to stay engaged, even when you are not chewing. This can lead to headaches, jaw soreness, tooth wear and pain that spreads to the neck and shoulder muscles. Many people do not realise that a daytime gum habit can later show up as evening tension or morning jaw pain.

What if someone already has neck or spine issues? For people with existing problems such as cervical spondylosis, chronic myofascial pain or stiffness from long desk hours, chewing can become the last straw. “If someone already has neck or spine issues , extra chewing can make symptoms worse,” Dr Thakur warns. Their muscles are already sensitive, and the added load pushes them into discomfort more quickly. Does the type of chewing matter? Harder gum or tough foods force the jaw to work harder. This increases strain on both the jaw and the supporting neck muscles. “Hard chewing raises the mechanical load,” Dr Thakur explains. Softer gum and gentle chewing are easier on the body, while tough, rubbery textures demand more force.