Good old kalonji may help control fat and cholesterol, says new study

If you grew up in an Indian household, kalonji (black cumin or nigella seed) was probably sitting quietly in your kitchen, adding flavour to food while hiding a surprising metabolic strength of its own. A recent study has found that kalonji may help lower cholesterol and slow the formation of fat cells.

The research, published in the journal Food Science & Nutrition, analysed both lab experiments and an eight-week human clinical trial. The study, titled Black Cumin Seed (Nigella sativa) Confers Anti-Adipogenic Effects in 3T3-L1 Cellular Model and Lipid-Lowering Properties in Human Subjects, observed that participants who took just one tablespoon (5 g) of black cumin seed powder daily saw significant drops in triglycerides, LDL cholesterol and total cholesterol, while their HDL cholesterol went up. In the lab, black cumin extract actively stopped fat cells from forming.

What does black cumin do to cholesterol levels in humans? According to the trial, participants who took one tablespoon of black cumin seed powder every day for eight weeks saw: Lower triglycerides

Lower LDL (“bad”) cholesterol

Lower total cholesterol

Higher HDL (“good”) cholesterol The control group, which did not take black cumin, saw no such improvements. The researchers treated developing fat cells with black cumin extract and observed up to a 40 per cent reduction in lipid accumulation. The extract also suppressed the genes responsible for turning pre-fat cells into fully formed fat-storing cells. This anti-adipogenic (fat-formation-blocking) activity appears to be linked to the plant’s phytochemical profile:

High phenolic and flavonoid content

Presence of thymoquinone, a key bioactive compound

A mix of unsaturated fatty acids ALSO READ: Are superfoods really healthy? Doctors bust popular wellness myths These compounds are known for antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and metabolism-regulating properties. Will taking black cumin make you lose weight? The study did not measure body weight changes. However, the combination of reduced fat cell formation in the lab and improved cholesterol in humans suggests potential metabolic benefits that could support long-term weight management. Researchers emphasised that longer and larger trials are needed to study effects on insulin resistance, inflammation and body weight.