Why smoking tobacco with cannabis may drain the brain's bliss molecule

People who smoke both cannabis and tobacco may be draining a key “bliss” chemical in the brain, new research suggests.

The research, titled A preliminary investigation of tobacco co-use on endocannabinoid activity in people with cannabis use, published in Drug and Alcohol Dependence Reports, uses advanced Positron Emission Tomography (PET) imaging to reveal this shift in brain chemistry for the first time in humans.

The researchers found that people who regularly use both substances have higher levels of an enzyme called fatty acid amide hydrolase (FAAH), a molecule that breaks down anandamide, the body’s own “bliss chemical”. More FAAH means less anandamide activity, which has long been linked to anxiety, low mood, and more difficult withdrawal.

The discovery adds a new piece to the puzzle of why people who co-use often struggle more with quitting and mental health symptoms. What is the ‘bliss molecule’ anandamide? Anandamide is a naturally occurring endocannabinoid, which means it is produced by the body and binds to the same brain receptors as tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the psychoactive component of cannabis Its name comes from ananda, the Sanskrit word for joy. This molecule influences mood, motivation, stress, pain responses, and emotional regulation. According to research, when anandamide levels dip, it leads to: heightened anxiety

depressive symptoms

stronger cravings and withdrawal difficulty The body carefully balances anandamide levels using an enzyme called fatty acid amide hydrolase (FAAH), which breaks it down. When FAAH levels rise, anandamide activity drops.

The study found that people who used both cannabis and tobacco had significantly higher FAAH levels in key brain regions compared with cannabis-only users. How does this affect people who use both tobacco and cannabis? The discovery provides a biological explanation for something clinicians have noticed for years that people who use both substances often have: more depressive symptoms

more anxiety

harsher cannabis withdrawal

greater difficulty quitting

a higher risk of cannabis dependence These effects have largely been observed at the behavioural and psychological level. Now, researchers have uncovered a molecular mechanism that may help explain why. If anandamide is consistently depleted by elevated FAAH, the brain may be left in a more vulnerable, dysregulated state, particularly during attempts to quit cannabis.