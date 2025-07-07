From blood pressure to mental health, key health checks men must not skip

In the fast-paced lives many men lead today, health often takes a back seat, until something goes wrong. But the reality is, some of the most serious health conditions develop quietly, without any warning signs. Preventive health screenings are not just for older adults — they are essential tools that can detect hidden risks early and potentially save lives.

Why should men care about health screenings in their 30s and 40s?

You may think “I feel fine, why should I care?” but skipping regular screenings can cost you later. According to Dr Mugdha Tapdiya, Director of Internal Medicine at Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj, these screenings help detect serious health conditions early, often before any symptoms appear.

Dr Tushar Tayal, Consultant, Internal Medicine at CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram, added, “Screenings aren’t about adding fear; they are about adding years to your life by catching silent killers before they take control.” How often should men get their blood pressure checked? High blood pressure is known as the “silent killer” because it usually has no symptoms until it’s too late. Dr Tayal recommended checking your BP at least once a year, even if you feel perfectly healthy. If readings are elevated, more frequent monitoring may be necessary. When should men begin cholesterol screening? Your morning paratha and weekend butter chicken may not be best friends with your cholesterol levels. Dr Tapdiya advised men to begin cholesterol checks by age 35, or earlier if risk factors like smoking, obesity , or family history of heart disease are present. A lipid profile should ideally be repeated every 4–6 years to track heart health.

Is diabetes still just a concern for older adults? Not anymore. With desk-bound lifestyles and dietary shifts, diabetes is increasingly affecting younger men . Those with a family history or weight concerns should begin screenings — like fasting blood sugar and HbA1c — in their early 30s. “Early detection can prevent complications like kidney damage and vision loss,” Dr Tayal warned. When should men begin thinking about prostate health? Dr Tapdiya recommended that men start discussing prostate health around age 50. For those with a family history of prostate cancer, that conversation should begin by 45. The PSA (prostate-specific antigen) blood test is a simple way to screen for early signs of prostate problems.

Why start screening for colorectal cancer at 45? Colorectal cancer doesn’t always wait for your 60s. Experts recommend starting colonoscopies by age 45 — earlier if risk factors exist. A colonoscopy every 10 years is the general guideline, unless your doctor advises a different schedule. What’s the link between waist size, BMI and chronic illness? Your waistline isn’t just a cosmetic issue. Monitoring your BMI and waist circumference can reveal risk for metabolic syndrome — a cluster of conditions linked to diabetes, heart disease and liver dysfunction. Dr Tayal stressed the importance of tracking belly fat as part of annual check-ups.