“Parents expect routines to work like switches, turned on today, perfect by tomorrow,” says Dr Sonam Kothari, Paediatric Neurologist and Co-founder of Butterfly Learnings. “Children with ADHD don’t operate on rigidity; they need repetition, predictability, and emotional safety,” she informs.

Children with ADHD respond best to routines that are short, visual, and predictable. Too many instructions, especially verbal ones, tend to overwhelm rather than organise.

2. Use daily habits that support focus

Small, consistent habits deliver the biggest behavioural improvements. Visual schedules help children “see” what comes next, reducing anxiety and mental load. Predictable sleep and screen boundaries prevent overstimulation, while movement breaks support self-regulation.

Regular meal times, structured play, outdoor time, and chunked homework intervals also strengthen focus. These habits help children anticipate the flow of their day, which boosts both confidence and cooperation.

3. Balance consistency with compassionate flexibility

On tough days, parents often wonder whether to hold firm or allow leeway. According to Dr Kothari, the key is to think of routines as a rhythm, not a rulebook. The structure stays the same, but the pace can slow down.