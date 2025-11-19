Do protein shakes affect male fertility? What experts want you to know

With fitness culture booming, more men are turning to protein shakes, creatine and pre-workout mixes for better health. As International Men’s Day puts the spotlight on men’s wellbeing, doctors say many gym-goers may be unknowingly putting their fertility at risk.

While protein itself is essential, experts warn that hidden additives, poor-quality products or simply using too much can disrupt hormone balance and lower sperm count.

Protein isn’t the problem, but excess can be

According to Dr Kalyani Shrimali, clinical director and fertility specialist, Nova IVF Fertility, Indore, protein shakes used moderately are generally safe. “Just a protein shake will not negatively affect male fertility and can be considered a safe product if used moderately,” she says.

However, she warns that very high-protein diets, especially when combined with a low intake of fruits and vegetables, can deplete antioxidants that protect sperm from damage. This can reduce sperm count, motility and even increase DNA fragmentation. Dr Mangesh Patil, urologist, Saifee Hospital, Mumbai, adds that excessive intake, above 1.8-2 grams of protein per kilo of body weight per day, can put a metabolic load on the body and affect sperm motility through dehydration and oxidative stress. The threat of hidden steroids Dr Shrimali warns that some powders might be fake and come with steroids or hormones that are not reported, leading to a sharp drop in sperm production. In severe cases, sperm counts may fall to zero (azoospermia).

Dr Sunita Tandulwadkar, President, FOGSI and head of IVF and Endoscopy, Ruby Hall Clinic Pune, explains, "Hidden steroids suppress the hypothalamic–pituitary–gonadal (HPG) axis, shutting down internal testosterone and sperm production." “When external steroids enter the body, the brain mistakenly interprets this as an excess of testosterone,” she notes. As a result, the hormonal signals that normally stimulate the testicles stop reaching them. Recovery can take around 3 to 12 months, sometimes longer. Do whey, plant protein or creatine affect hormones? Pure whey, plant protein or creatine do not reduce testosterone or fertility-related hormones in healthy men.

“The danger should be linked to the tampering of the product rather than to the real whey or creatine,” Dr Shrimali clarifies. Dr Patil echoes this, noting that problems arise from brands containing hidden steroids, testosterone-boosting herbs or heavy metals. Long-term fertility risks of heavy supplement use Beyond steroids, consistently high protein intake and multiple supplements may still pose risks: Increased oxidative stress harming sperm DNA

Possible toxicity from excessive vitamins or minerals

Hormonal disruption from stimulant-heavy pre-workouts

Inflammation from high-fat, bulking diets In the long run, men may experience symptoms of low testosterone, irritability, reduced libido and decreased fertility.

Safe supplement use Choose trusted, third-party certified brands.

Avoid products labelled “anabolic”, “mass gainer”, or “testosterone booster”.

Keep protein intake around 1.2–1.5 g per kg/day.

Follow a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains and healthy fats.

Stay hydrated.

Avoid stimulant-heavy pre-workouts.

Consider a semen analysis if using supplements for over 6–12 months. Protein shakes aren't the enemy, but poor-quality supplements and excessive intake are, agree experts. Making informed choices can help men stay fit without compromising fertility.