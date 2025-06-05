Why 'I'm fine' can be a red flag for anxiety in young professionals

They look calm, fix problems no one else can, take on more, and are always on top of their game. Whether it’s a crisis at work or a day of deadlines, high-performing professionals handle it all, with most seniors and colleagues relying on them. But beneath that composed exterior and smiling face, many are silently battling anxiety, emotional fatigue, and burnout. Their success has become the very mask that hides their mental health struggles, and chances are they might be dealing with something called “high-functioning anxiety”.
Why high-functioning professionals suppress emotional distress
Because they are really good at performance — including emotional performance. According to Dr Gorav Gupta, CEO & Senior Psychiatrist, Tulasi Healthcare, high-achievers are often driven by perfectionism, people-pleasing, and an intense fear of failure.
“They are under constant pressure to succeed, and sometimes masking becomes a coping mechanism,” he said.
The anxiety doesn’t go away, it just hides in plain sight, showing up as irritability, constant busyness, or even unexplained physical complaints. ALSO READ: India logs 564 Covid-19 cases; IMA urges caution, not panic amid rise
Who is more likely to ignore mental health needs?
If you are a perfectionist or tend to catastrophise (imagine worst-case scenarios), you might be more prone to suppress your mental health needs.
Dr Mrinmay Kumar Das, Senior Consultant – Behavioural Sciences, Max Super Speciality Hospital, explained, “People who lack work-life balance or have a short-sighted vision often ignore emotions. They are in survival mode, not reflection mode.” Their self-worth gets tied to output, not well-being.
If you’ve ever said, “I’ll take care of myself later, once this deadline is met, or this project is over,” but that “later” never comes, then you are probably in this category.
High-functioning anxiety often goes undetected for years
And that’s what makes it dangerous. “It may go undiagnosed for years because people are still ‘functioning’, they are not collapsing, but they’re suffering,” said Dr Gupta. Over time, this untreated anxiety can lead to burnout, emotional numbness, insomnia, and even chronic health conditions.
It’s like running a marathon with an invisible backpack full of bricks. You may reach the finish line, but at what cost?
Subtle signs of anxiety that often go unnoticed
Anxiety isn’t always dramatic meltdowns or panic attacks. Doctors said it may show up as muscle tension that never goes away, heightened sensitivity to sounds or smells, or compulsively saying yes to tasks to avoid disappointing others.
Watch for these quiet red flags:
- Avoiding joyful occasions like birthdays
- Constant self-doubt and the need for reassurance
- Using substances (often tobacco) to “take the edge off”
- Always being busy but never feeling peaceful
- Being seen as a “rockstar” but feeling disconnected from that image
How perfectionism and people-pleasing amplify anxiety
According to both doctors, perfectionism tells you, “You’re only worthy if you do it flawlessly.” Missing even one target can trigger intense self-criticism.
People-pleasing, on the other hand, makes you avoid conflict and say yes to everything, often at your own expense. “You avoid conflict, say yes to everything, and burn out quietly,” said Dr Das.
Together, they create a mental health minefield — one that looks like success from the outside but feels like drowning from within.
When ‘I’m just busy’ is a red flag, not a reassurance
This line is the anthem of anxious high-achievers. But according to experts, it’s often a smokescreen for denial, fear, and mental struggle.
Dr Das said the first step is gently helping the person recognise the disconnect between their words and behaviours. “It’s not about confronting them, it’s about creating safe spaces where vulnerability doesn’t feel like failure.”
This could mean suggesting therapy without judgement, modelling self-care yourself, or simply being a consistent, calm presence, the experts said.
Do high performers resist therapy more than others?
Many ambitious professionals resist conventional therapy, viewing it as a weakness or something they “don’t have time or energy for.”
But workplace interventions like mindfulness breaks, breathwork sessions, or mental health check-ins can be great entry points. “These practices don’t disrupt productivity, they enhance it,” said Dr Gupta.
Self-regulation tools that actually work for high achievers
Telling a high-performing personality to “just relax” is ineffective. Experts suggest tools that engage the mind actively and build structured release:
- Mindfulness: Stay in the moment, without judgement
- Cognitive reframing: Identify thought patterns and shift them
- Meditation: Even five minutes daily can clear mental clutter
- Sleep hygiene: The brain needs 7+ hours to reset effectively
- Movement: Exercise releases endorphins and supports mood regulation
Being high-performing doesn’t mean being invincible. Dr Das said, “You should be emotionally honest with yourself. The real strength lies in knowing when to stop, when to say no, and when to ask for help. You’re not weak for feeling overwhelmed. You’re strong for acknowledging it.” For more health updates, follow #HealthWithBS
This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.