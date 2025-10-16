Diwali firecracker safety 101: How to keep kids safe this festive season

The sparkle of The sparkle of Diwali is magical, especially for children. But behind the glitter and glow lies a harsh reality: Every year, hundreds of children land in emergency rooms with burns, eye injuries, or hearing damage caused by careless firecracker handling. So, before you hand your child a sparkler this season, here’s a quick safety briefing every parent should read.

Why children face the greatest risk from firecrackers

Doctors warn that children are the most vulnerable group during the festive season. Their reflexes are slower, curiosity runs high, and they often don’t understand the risks.

According to Dr Digvijay Singh, Director, Noble Eye Care, Gurugram, children are especially vulnerable to firecracker injuries because they’re often less alert, easily distracted, and unaware of the risks involved. “Their shorter height and arm length also place their faces closer to the source of the explosion, increasing the risk of serious harm,” he explains.

Dr Singh adds that firecracker injuries can occur in several ways — from direct blast impact causing mechanical damage, to heat-related burns, or even indirect injuries from flying debris or accidental impact by bystanders. How young is too young to light firecrackers? You might think sparklers are harmless, but even they burn at over 1,000°C — hotter than a kitchen stove flame. Paediatricians advise that young children should never light or hold fireworks without close adult supervision. ALSO READ| Green crackers: Are they really a cleaner, healthier and safer choice? “Child experts suggest that kids under 12 years should not be allowed to use any type of firecracker, even sparklers. Even children 12 years and older should use light fireworks such as sparklers only under adult supervision,” says Dr Niraj K Deepak, HOD, Paediatric and Neonatology, Sahyadri Hospitals Momstory, Pune.

Fireworks safety tips every parent should follow Choose an open area away from dry leaves, vehicles, or flammable materials, advises Dr Sujatha Thyagarajan, HOD, Paediatric Intensive Care and Paediatric Emergency, Aster Women & Children Hospital, Bangalore. “Buy only ISI-marked firecrackers from licensed vendors. Make children wear cotton clothes and avoid synthetics. Keep a bucket of water, sand, and a first-aid kit ready. Make sure you know the nearest emergency hospital and ambulance numbers,” she cautions. Maintain safe distances and use longer incense sticks to light crackers. Never try to relight “dud” crackers, she adds. “After the celebrations, check the area for unexploded crackers and soak used or unused fireworks in water. Wash hands and face thoroughly with soap and clean water to remove residue,” she says.

When accidents happen: Quick first-aid tips For burns: Cool the burn immediately under running water for at least 10–15 minutes.

Do not apply toothpaste, turmeric, or ghee.

Cover with a clean, non-fluffy cloth or sterile gauze.

Seek medical attention for large, deep, or facial burns.

Keep emergency contact numbers handy. For eye injuries: Do not rub or rinse the eye.

Do not try to remove particles.

Cover the eye lightly with a clean cloth.

Rush to the nearest eye hospital/emergency immediately. Smoke, noise, and sensory overload: The hidden risks The fun doesn’t stop with visible injuries. Firecrackers release toxic fumes that can worsen asthma, while loud blasts can trigger anxiety and even temporary hearing loss in children.

“Those with respiratory problems should be extra careful during the festival as smoke and fine particulate matter (PM2.5) may worsen conditions such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and bronchitis, potentially leading to medical emergencies or hospitalisation,” says Dr Gurmeet Singh Chabbra, Director, Pulmonology, Yatharth Super Speciality Hospital, Faridabad. Reducing firecracker risks this Diwali Plan fireworks early in the evening to limit exposure to heavy smoke and noise.

Use ear protection such as earmuffs or cotton plugs for younger children.

Have children with asthma or allergies wear N95 masks to reduce inhalation of harmful particles.

Avoid peak smoke hours, usually late at night when air pollution levels rise.

Create quiet zones at home for infants, the elderly, and pets to help them stay calm and stress-free. Safer ways to keep the festive spirit alive If you want the sparkle without the smoke, consider eco-friendly fireworks, light-based shows, or diyas and fairy lights. “Interactive activities like rangoli competitions, music, dance, and storytelling sessions can also bring back the magic of festivities,” says Dr Deepak.