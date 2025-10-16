Diwali firecracker safety 101: How to keep kids safe this festive season

Why children face the greatest risk from firecrackers
How young is too young to light firecrackers?
Fireworks safety tips every parent should follow
When accidents happen: Quick first-aid tips
- Cool the burn immediately under running water for at least 10–15 minutes.
- Do not apply toothpaste, turmeric, or ghee.
- Cover with a clean, non-fluffy cloth or sterile gauze.
- Seek medical attention for large, deep, or facial burns.
- Keep emergency contact numbers handy.
- Do not rub or rinse the eye.
- Do not try to remove particles.
- Cover the eye lightly with a clean cloth.
- Rush to the nearest eye hospital/emergency immediately.
Smoke, noise, and sensory overload: The hidden risks
Reducing firecracker risks this Diwali
- Plan fireworks early in the evening to limit exposure to heavy smoke and noise.
- Use ear protection such as earmuffs or cotton plugs for younger children.
- Have children with asthma or allergies wear N95 masks to reduce inhalation of harmful particles.
- Avoid peak smoke hours, usually late at night when air pollution levels rise.
- Create quiet zones at home for infants, the elderly, and pets to help them stay calm and stress-free.
Safer ways to keep the festive spirit alive
- Laser light shows or LED fireworks apps for visual fun.
- Paper or balloon lanterns to decorate balconies.
- Glow sticks and fairy lights for sparkle without smoke.
- Eco-friendly sparklers made from recycled paper and plant-based dyes.
- Community fireworks displays handled by trained professionals.
