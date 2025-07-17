Sudden stomach and back pain? You might be ignoring gallbladder stones

Gallstones are common and don’t always cause problems. But they can if they get stuck in your biliary tract and block your bile flow.

According to a study in ‘API Textbook of Medicine’, the prevalence of gallbladder stones is approximately 4 per cent in India, whereas it is 10 per cent in the West.

The latest report published by the American Library of Medicine says, approximately 10 per cent of individuals with gallstones develop symptoms within five years of diagnosis, 20 per cent within 20 years, at a rate of 1 to 2 per cent per year. Of those with symptomatic gallstones, 1 to 2 per cent experience complications, often due to common duct stones.

Genetic factors are believed to account for 25 to 30 per cent of the risk of gallstone formation. What are gallbladder stones? Gallbladder stones, or gallstones, are hardened deposits of digestive fluid that form in the gallbladder – a small, pear-shaped organ located under your liver. These stones can range in size and may form due to cholesterol imbalance, excess bilirubin, or poor gallbladder function. According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, when gallstones are present in the gallbladder itself, the condition is called cholelithiasis, and when they are present in the bile ducts, it is called choledocholithiasis.

Symptoms: It’s not just a tummy ache While many people with gallstones remain asymptomatic, others may experience symptoms like: Sudden and severe pain in the upper right abdomen that lasts from 30 minutes to several hours

Back pain between the shoulder blades

Nausea or vomiting

Indigestion and bloating

Jaundice, with visibly yellow skin Experts suggest that people who experience the following symptoms should consult their doctor immediately: Sweating

Chills

Low-grade fever

Yellowish colour of the skin or whites of the eyes

Clay-coloured or pale stools Dr Ajay Mandal, hepato-biliary surgeon with CMRI Kolkata said the common early sign of gallbladder stones is pain in the upper abdomen (right upper quadrant), which is repetitive and can feel dull or colicky (like cramps). “Usually, gallstone-related pain starts in the upper right abdominal area and may radiate to the right shoulder or back. Furthermore, it worsens after fatty meals, unlike gas or acidity, and does not easily dissipate after taking an over-the-counter antacid,” he said.

Who is at risk of gallbladder stones? The main risk factors are: Poor diet (especially fried and fatty foods)

Rapid weight loss

Sedentary lifestyle

Family history “Gallstones are more common in women, especially those over 40, those who are overweight, or have had multiple pregnancies. People over 60 years of age are also more at risk,” added Dr G Satyanarayana, HOD gastroenterology, CARE Hospitals, Visakhapatnam. What happens if you ignore it? Untreated gallstones can lead to severe complications like: Acute cholecystitis (gallbladder infection)

Pancreatitis (inflammation of the pancreas)

Bile duct infections or blockage

Gallbladder ruptures (rare emergency) “In the long run, they can damage internal organs and may require emergency surgery. The good news is, with timely diagnosis, a simple keyhole surgery (laparoscopic cholecystectomy) can remove the gallbladder and prevent complications,” explained Dr Satyanarayana.

Treatment and diagnosis options Dr Mandal says that a simple abdominal ultrasound is the most common and reliable method for detecting gallstones. In case of complications, he suggests a CT scan or liver function tests. Estimated test costs in India: Abdominal ultrasound: ₹600–₹1,500

MRCP (Magnetic Resonance Cholangiopancreatography): ₹6,000–₹12,000

LFT (Liver Function Test): ₹500–₹1,000 If gallstones present with symptoms, doctors usually recommend a laparoscopic cholecystectomy - a minimally invasive surgery to remove the gallbladder. Surgery cost: ₹40,000–₹1,00,000, depending on the city and hospital. For those not fit for surgery, medications may be used to dissolve stones, but they take months and are rarely effective for large or multiple stones. Experts emphasise that if you’re experiencing unexplained stomach or back pain, especially after meals, it is best not to self-diagnose.