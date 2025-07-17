Home / Health / Sudden stomach and back pain? You might be ignoring gallbladder stones

Sudden stomach and back pain? You might be ignoring gallbladder stones

Persistent or sudden pain in your upper abdomen or back can be easy to dismiss. Doctors warn that such discomfort could be a sign of gallbladder stones, a common but often overlooked condition

gallbladder stones
Gallstones may cause severe abdominal and back pain if left untreated.(Photo: Adobestock)
Sarjna Rai New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 4:33 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Gallstones are common and don’t always cause problems. But they can if they get stuck in your biliary tract and block your bile flow.
 
According to a study in ‘API Textbook of Medicine’, the prevalence of gallbladder stones is approximately 4 per cent in India, whereas it is 10 per cent in the West.
 
The latest report published by the American Library of Medicine says, approximately 10 per cent of individuals with gallstones develop symptoms within five years of diagnosis, 20 per cent within 20 years, at a rate of 1 to 2 per cent per year. Of those with symptomatic gallstones, 1 to 2 per cent experience complications, often due to common duct stones.
 
Genetic factors are believed to account for 25 to 30 per cent of the risk of gallstone formation.
 

What are gallbladder stones?

 
Gallbladder stones, or gallstones, are hardened deposits of digestive fluid that form in the gallbladder – a small, pear-shaped organ located under your liver. These stones can range in size and may form due to cholesterol imbalance, excess bilirubin, or poor gallbladder function.
 
According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, when gallstones are present in the gallbladder itself, the condition is called cholelithiasis, and when they are present in the bile ducts, it is called choledocholithiasis.
 

Symptoms: It’s not just a tummy ache

 
While many people with gallstones remain asymptomatic, others may experience symptoms like:
 
  • Sudden and severe pain in the upper right abdomen that lasts from 30 minutes to several hours
  • Back pain between the shoulder blades
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • Indigestion and bloating
  • Jaundice, with visibly yellow skin
  Experts suggest that people who experience the following symptoms should consult their doctor immediately:
 
  • Sweating
  • Chills
  • Low-grade fever
  • Yellowish colour of the skin or whites of the eyes
  • Clay-coloured or pale stools
 
Dr Ajay Mandal, hepato-biliary surgeon with CMRI Kolkata said the common early sign of gallbladder stones is pain in the upper abdomen (right upper quadrant), which is repetitive and can feel dull or colicky (like cramps). “Usually, gallstone-related pain starts in the upper right abdominal area and may radiate to the right shoulder or back. Furthermore, it worsens after fatty meals, unlike gas or acidity, and does not easily dissipate after taking an over-the-counter antacid,” he said.  
 

Who is at risk of gallbladder stones?

 
The main risk factors are:
  • Poor diet (especially fried and fatty foods)
  • Rapid weight loss
  • Sedentary lifestyle
  • Family history
“Gallstones are more common in women, especially those over 40, those who are overweight, or have had multiple pregnancies. People over 60 years of age are also more at risk,” added Dr G Satyanarayana, HOD gastroenterology, CARE Hospitals, Visakhapatnam.
 

What happens if you ignore it?

 
Untreated gallstones can lead to severe complications like:
 
  • Acute cholecystitis (gallbladder infection)
  • Pancreatitis (inflammation of the pancreas)
  • Bile duct infections or blockage
  • Gallbladder ruptures (rare emergency)
 
“In the long run, they can damage internal organs and may require emergency surgery. The good news is, with timely diagnosis, a simple keyhole surgery (laparoscopic cholecystectomy) can remove the gallbladder and prevent complications,” explained Dr Satyanarayana.
 

Treatment and diagnosis options

 
Dr Mandal says that a simple abdominal ultrasound is the most common and reliable method for detecting gallstones. In case of complications, he suggests a CT scan or liver function tests.
 
Estimated test costs in India:
 
  • Abdominal ultrasound: ₹600–₹1,500
  • MRCP (Magnetic Resonance Cholangiopancreatography): ₹6,000–₹12,000
  • LFT (Liver Function Test): ₹500–₹1,000
If gallstones present with symptoms, doctors usually recommend a laparoscopic cholecystectomy - a minimally invasive surgery to remove the gallbladder.
Surgery cost: ₹40,000–₹1,00,000, depending on the city and hospital. 
  For those not fit for surgery, medications may be used to dissolve stones, but they take months and are rarely effective for large or multiple stones. Experts emphasise that if you’re experiencing unexplained stomach or back pain, especially after meals, it is best not to self-diagnose. 
   
For more health updates, follow #HealthWithBS
This report is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Health Ministry clarifies no warning labels for samosa and jalebi

Could a special vitamin D3 boost ease core autism symptoms in children?

Tracing the truth in the pink salt craze: Healthy alternative or just hype?

Over 14 million infants missed all vaccines in 2024, warn WHO and UNICEF

WHO approves injectable HIV drug lenacapavir for high-risk communities

Topics :Health with BSIndian healthcareBack pain

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 4:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story