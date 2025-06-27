Genomic testing sees sharp uptake in India, now growing beyond metros

Demand for genomic testing in India has surged significantly over the past two to three years, fuelled by growing clinical awareness, rapid technological advancements and the rising adoption of personalised medicine. From being a niche service concentrated in major metros, genomic diagnostics are now expanding into Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, reshaping the landscape of preventive and precision healthcare.

The Indian genomic diagnostics market is valued at $550 million in 2024 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18 per cent, reaching $2,066.31 million by 2030, according to industry estimates. Key drivers include wider physician adoption, declining test prices, improved accessibility and a shift in consumer behaviour towards proactive and personalised healthcare.

Diagnostic majors such as Agilus Diagnostics, Metropolis Healthcare, Dr Lal PathLabs , Mahajan Imaging and Labs, and Redcliffe Labs report double-digit growth in the segment. While metros like Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi still contribute the lion’s share, growing awareness and infrastructure in cities like Lucknow, Bhubaneswar, Pune, Kochi and Surat are driving demand beyond urban hubs. ALSO READ: Bharat Biotech, GSK to cut malaria vaccine price by half for children Test affordability has improved substantially. Prices for routine genomic tests—like BRCA1/2 (used to analyse a person’s DNA to identify mutations in genes that increase the risk of breast and ovarian cancer) and NIPT (non-invasive prenatal testing, a blood test performed on pregnant women to assess the risk of certain genetic conditions in the foetus)—have come down by 30–40 per cent, now ranging between Rs 5,000 and Rs 20,000, depending on complexity. While advanced oncology panels and exome sequencing can still cost up to Rs 2 lakh, widespread adoption of high-throughput platforms and in-house test development has made even complex testing more accessible.

Experts believe that although demand for genomic testing is rising across multiple segments, increasing cancer incidence and a countrywide focus on cancer detection and reproductive health have been key growth drivers. “The rapid increase in demand for cancer tests, along with paediatric and reproductive health applications like prenatal testing and carrier testing, are major contributing factors driving growth in genetic testing. The country is also witnessing a rise in testing for rare genetic diseases, driven by India’s huge genetic diversity,” said Nilaya Varma, group chief executive officer and co-founder, Primus Partners. “Genomic testing now contributes 5–7 per cent of our total diagnostics revenue, up from under 2 per cent three years ago,” said Anand K, managing director and chief executive officer, Agilus Diagnostics.

Redcliffe Labs pegs this number even higher, at 30–40 per cent, with consistent 20 per cent year-on-year growth in test volumes. “We’ve seen a dramatic rise in genomic testing demand over the past five years, especially in oncology, rare diseases and reproductive health. What’s encouraging is that Tier 2 and 3 cities like Lucknow, Bhubaneswar and Coimbatore are now actively adopting these tests,” said Himani Pandey, lab head – genomics, Redcliffe Labs. Metropolis Healthcare, which entered the genomics space three years ago, has seen over 50 per cent revenue growth in the segment and plans further expansion through investments in bioinformatics and next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms.

“We’ve seen over 50 per cent revenue growth in genomics since our entry into the space three years ago. Genomic testing is increasingly being integrated into routine health check-ups, cancer diagnostics, rare disease screening and personalised treatment planning. We are investing heavily in bioinformatics and NGS platforms to scale further,” said Kirti Chadha, chief scientific and innovation officer, Metropolis Healthcare. Similarly, Dr Lal PathLabs, through its genomics division Genevolve, has launched over 500 tests covering oncogenomics, neurogenomics, rare disease panels and reproductive health. “With Illumina’s NovaSeq X platform at our national reference lab and a focused genomics sales team, we’re bringing cutting-edge testing to both metros and smaller towns,” said Shankha Banerjee, chief executive officer, Dr Lal PathLabs.

While margins on genomic tests can vary—and in many cases remain lower than routine diagnostics due to high input costs and low volumes—players see genomics as a long-term strategic bet. “It’s not just about margins—it’s about clinical value and helping doctors make better treatment decisions,” said Shelly Mahajan, lab director at Mahajan Imaging. A common thread across players is the push for in-house development and Indian population–specific panels, often coupled with global partnerships for specialised tests. Most labs are also investing in AI-driven bioinformatics, advanced molecular labs and automation to enhance scalability. Yet, challenges remain. Despite cost reductions, insurance coverage for genomic tests in India is still extremely limited, creating affordability barriers for patients in lower-income segments. Industry leaders stress that broader insurance inclusion could accelerate adoption, particularly for cancer, rare diseases and reproductive health-related tests.