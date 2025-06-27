Friday, June 27, 2025 | 09:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Agriculture / Non-crop sectors gain GVO share as livestock rises, crop dips: Mospi

Non-crop sectors gain GVO share as livestock rises, crop dips: Mospi

Livestock, fishing and aquaculture raised their GVO share between FY12 and FY24, while the crop sector's share fell though it remains the largest contributor

Farmers, Farmer, agriculture, wheat crop, crop

The GVO of livestock products rose from ₹4.88 trillion in 2011–12 to ₹9.19 trillion in 2023–24, making it one of the fastest-growing components of agriculture and allied activitiess. (Photo: PTI)

Sanjeeb MukherjeeShiva Rajora New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 9:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The share of the non-crop sector — namely livestock, fishing and aquaculture — continued to grow in the overall gross value of output (GVO) for agriculture and allied activities from 2011-12 to 2023-24, showed a recent report by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI).
 
However, it added that the share of the crop sector fell at constant prices though it still remained the bigger contributor.
 
The crop sector’s share in overall GVO for agriculture and allied activities at constant prices has fallen from 62.4 per cent in 2011-12 to 54.1 per cent in 2023-24. That of livestock has risen from 25.6 per cent to 31.2 per cent.
   
Fishing and aquaculture’s share has risen from 4.2 per cent in 2011-12 to almost 7 per cent in 2023-24.
 
Non-crop sector’s share in the overall agriculture and allied activities GVO has been consistently rising since the last few decades. This is reinforcing the growing importance of livestock, forestry and fishing in agriculture. 

Also Read

Premiumfertiliser

Chinese squeeze drives up DAP fertiliser prices, spurs West Asia reliance

The area under kharif further improved during the week ended August 23 as sowing was almost complete in most crops. Data showed that till August 23, kharif crops have been sown in around 106.5 million hectares — almost 2 per cent more than the area c

Rajasthan govt unveils sowing targets for kharif crops for this year

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Chouhan

Govt to undertake crop-wise planning to boost yields starting with soybean

Farmers, Farmer, agriculture

Kharif sowing up 10% till June 20 as south-west monsoon gathers pace

Rice

Gene-edited rice may pose IPR risks, scientists say in letter to PM

 
The GVO of livestock products has increased from ₹4.88 trillion in 2011-12 to ₹9.19 trillion in 2023-24, making it one of the fastest-growing components of agriculture and allied activities, the report said.
 
Milk remained dominant in this sector in 2023-24, though its share has decreased from 67.2 per cent to 65.9 per cent during 2011-12 to 2023-24.
 
Share of meat in total GVO of the livestock sector increased from 19.7 per cent to 24.1 per cent during 2011-12 to 2023-24 (at constant prices), the report showed.
 
The share of inland fish in the overall GVO has decreased from 57.7 to 50.2 per cent whereas the share of marine fish has increased from 42.3 per cent to 49.8 per cent, the report said.
 
The report also showed that bananas have outstripped mangoes to become the most valuable contributor to the GVO in fruits during 2023-24. Mango was the top contributor consistently from 2011-12 to 2021-22, the report showed.  ALSO READ: Infosys founder Narayana Murthy visits GIFT City, lauds global potential
 
In 2023-24, the value of output from mangoes was ₹461 billion while that from bananas was ₹471 billion.
 
Overall, the GVO from agriculture and allied sectors at constant prices rose steadily from ₹19.08 trillion in 2011-12 to ₹29.49 trillion in 2023-24, recording a growth of almost 55 per cent.
 
Crop sector, with GVO at ₹15.95 trillion, remains the largest contributor to total GVO (at constant prices) of agriculture and allied sectors with a share of 54.1 per cent in 2023-24. Cereals and fruits and vegetables together accounted for 52.5 per cent of total crop GVO in 2023-24.
 
Five states namely Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Telangana and Haryana contributed nearly 53 per cent of the GVO (at constant prices) for cereals in 2023-24.
 
With reduced share (18.6 per cent in 2011-12 to 17.2 per cent in 2023-24), Uttar Pradesh maintained its position as the country’s top producer of cereals in value terms.
 

More From This Section

rice

India faces rice storage crisis as another record harvest likely this year

PremiumMinistry of External Affairs

Will take up fertiliser export curbs by China as required, says MEA

land bank, land acquisition, industries, industrial policy, manufacturing, factories, farmers, farm land, ease of doing business

UP govt acquires 600 acres in Gorakhpur for new industrial township

Agriculture, Rural consumption, farm sector, rural landscape

After magnets, China halts speciality fertiliser shipments to India

Mango, Mangoes

Karnataka to launch Price Deficiency Payment Scheme for mango farmers

Topics : agriculture economy Livestock farming livestock insurance scheme agricultural traders

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 9:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayGurugram Home Price RiseDividend Stock TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEGlobe Civil Projects IPOJagannath Yatra 2025ICAI CA Final ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon