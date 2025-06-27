Can lemon water burn fat? Experts bust 15 weight loss myths you believe

Fact-check Friday, we break down some of the most Ever wondered if starting your day with hot lemon water is the secret to burning belly fat? Should you avoid rice at night? Can green tea or lemon water really help burn belly fat? This, we break down some of the most common fat-loss beliefs that sound convincing but may not be effective at all. With expert insights from a lifestyle coach and a fitness guru, we’re here to help you focus on what actually works.

Does eating rice at night really lead to weight gain?

Dr Divya Sakhalkar, lifestyle and wellness coach, said, “It’s not rice, it’s how and when you eat it.” Eating heavy meals late at night, especially if you’re sedentary, can mess with your circadian rhythm and make weight management harder. White rice, especially in large portions, may cause more weight gain than brown rice.

If your body handles carbs well (good insulin sensitivity, regular workouts), a modest portion of rice at night is fine. Just don’t make it a carb-heavy meal followed by hours on the couch. Can lemon water help burn belly fat? Sorry, but no. According to Dr Divya, lemon water is refreshing, hydrating, and gives a small vitamin C boost. But it’s not a magic potion. “There’s no direct fat-melting effect,” she said. Belly fat loss comes from overall calorie control, sleep, strength training, and balanced hormones. Start your day with lemon water if you like—it’s a healthy ritual. But don’t expect it to target stubborn fat.

Is green tea a reliable fat-burning drink? Green tea helps, but not in a big, game-changing way. It contains catechins and caffeine, which may slightly increase fat burning. Studies show small reductions (~1 kg) in weight and waist size with consistent high-dose use. But you still need to eat right and move regularly. Think of green tea as a supporting act, not the star of your weight loss show. Do detox juices cleanse your body and promote weight loss? They might help you lose weight, but mostly due to calorie restriction—not “detoxing.” Dr Divya warned that most benefits from juice fasts come from eating less, not flushing out toxins. Your liver and kidneys are your real detox experts.

Detox drinks aren’t harmful if done occasionally, but don’t rely on them for long-term results. Is morning the only effective time to work out? Not at all. The best time to work out is when you actually will. “Afternoon and evening workouts can be equally or more effective for performance,” said Dr Divya. What matters more than the clock is consistency. Whether it’s early morning before work or a post-office session, regularity is what counts, not your alarm clock. Can skipping meals help you lose weight faster? Maybe in the short run, but long-term, it can backfire. Skipping meals may cause cravings, overeating later, energy crashes, and slowed metabolism. Intermittent fasting works for some, but skipping randomly without a plan is risky.

Eat mindfully and regularly. Your metabolism and mood will thank you. Does working out let you eat whatever you want? We wish. But nope. Asad Hussain, founder and CEO of Odds Fitness, pointed out that nutrition shapes your results more than exercise alone—especially if your diet is full of ultra-processed foods or sugar. You can’t out-train a poor diet. Exercise is crucial. But food is your fuel, and your physique reflects what’s on your plate, not just your gym schedule. Is intermittent fasting suitable for everyone? Not necessarily. While many office-goers find success with the 16:8 approach, fasting isn’t ideal for everyone—especially if you have diabetes, hormone issues, or a history of disordered eating. Always check with a doctor.

Fasting is a tool, not a universal fix. Should you eliminate all carbs to lose weight? “Carbs are energy,” said Asad. The goal is to eat quality carbs in controlled portions, like oats, brown rice, fruits, and sweet potatoes. Eliminating all carbs can mess with your mood, hormones, and even muscle mass. You can eat carbs and still lose weight. Just make smart choices. Is walking 10,000 steps a day enough to stay fit? According to Asad, it’s a great start—but not the whole picture. Walking boosts heart health and burns calories, but to build strength and prevent long-term issues like muscle loss or stiffness, you need resistance training and flexibility work too.

Walk every day, but add some squats, stretches, or strength sessions too. Do crunches help reduce belly fat directly? “Fat loss is systemic, not local. You can’t choose where to lose fat first,” said Asad. Crunches strengthen your abs but won’t flatten your belly on their own. Focus on full-body strength and calorie control to see that belly shrink. Does sweating mean you’re burning fat? Not always. Sweat is your body cooling itself—not a measure of calories burned. Some people sweat more than others, regardless of fat burn “Gauge progress by how you feel and your habits, not just how soaked your T-shirt is,” said Asad.

Do sweat belts, creams, or massage guns reduce fat or cellulite? Not really. “These tools may improve blood flow or skin texture temporarily,” said Asad, but they don’t actually break down fat cells. Only consistent lifestyle habits can do that. Don’t fall for gimmicks. Save your money—and trust science, not marketing. Can breathing exercises like Kapalbhati reduce belly fat? They help with digestion, oxygenation, and stress—but they’re not direct fat-burners. Breathing exercises are wonderful add-ons, especially for hormone balance and focus. But for fat loss? You still need movement and dietary changes. Breathe deeply—but also squat, walk, and fuel smart.