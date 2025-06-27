Speak up at work: What to do when you're feeling ignored and invisible

According to Dr Munia Bhattacharya, Senior Consultant - Clinical Psychology, Marengo Asia Hospitals, Gurugram, consistently feeling undervalued can slowly erode your self-esteem, reduce motivation, and lead to anxiety, depression, and even burnout.

“Over time, people who feel ignored or overlooked may withdraw from their work, feel emotionally drained, and experience an increased sense of worthlessness that affects both their professional performance and personal well-being ,” she said.

Are you really being undervalued—or is it self-doubt?

Sometimes, feelings of being undervalued are amplified by burnout, impostor syndrome, or low self-confidence. To assess the situation objectively:

Track your contributions and compare them with your peers

Seek honest feedback from trusted colleagues or mentors

Reflect on whether the issue is systemic or rooted in your own self-perception

This balanced approach helps avoid misjudging the situation and ensures you advocate from a place of clarity.

When should you advocate for yourself instead of staying silent? If you’re persistently frustrated, doubting your abilities, or feeling sidelined at work, it’s time to speak up. Subtle signs—like being excluded from key projects or ignored in meetings—are strong indicators. Dr Bhattacharya suggests using these moments to reassess your goals, ask for constructive feedback, and confidently request more involvement in key decisions. How should you raise the issue with your manager? “Start by respectfully setting up time to talk. Begin with gratitude and then calmly present specific examples of when you felt overlooked. Use ‘I’ statements to centre the conversation on your experience rather than placing blame,” said Dr Bhattacharya. Frame the conversation as a growth opportunity, not a complaint.

How do you highlight your work without sounding arrogant? To showcase your accomplishments without appearing boastful, link your success to measurable results and team impact. Use data or clear outcomes to support your points. Dr Bhattacharya suggests framing achievements as shared wins—this naturally communicates confidence and collaboration. What should you avoid while advocating for yourself? Common pitfalls include becoming emotional, making comparisons, or using vague statements. Dr Bhattacharya advises staying factual, calm, and professional. Prepare specific examples, rehearse your message, and keep the conversation solution-focused. How can you overcome fear of confrontation or rejection? Fear of backlash is natural but should not prevent action. Dr Bhattacharya recommends starting small—such as seeking feedback—and practising conversations with trusted mentors. “Courage builds with preparation,” she says. Advocating for yourself is a healthy and necessary part of your career growth.