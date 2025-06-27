Speak up at work: What to do when you're feeling ignored and invisible
Being constantly overlooked can erode your confidence and mental health-experts explain how to speak up at work, seek feedback, and protect your self-worthBarkha Mathur New Delhi
According to Dr Munia Bhattacharya, Senior Consultant - Clinical Psychology, Marengo Asia Hospitals, Gurugram, consistently feeling undervalued can slowly erode your self-esteem, reduce motivation, and lead to anxiety, depression, and even burnout.
“Over time, people who feel ignored or overlooked may withdraw from their work, feel emotionally drained, and experience an increased sense of worthlessness that affects both their professional performance and personal well-being
,” she said.
Are you really being undervalued—or is it self-doubt?
Sometimes, feelings of being undervalued are amplified by burnout, impostor syndrome, or low self-confidence. To assess the situation objectively:
- Track your contributions and compare them with your peers
- Seek honest feedback from trusted colleagues or mentors
- Reflect on whether the issue is systemic or rooted in your own self-perception
This balanced approach helps avoid misjudging the situation and ensures you advocate from a place of clarity.
When should you advocate for yourself instead of staying silent?
If you’re persistently frustrated, doubting your abilities, or feeling sidelined at work, it’s time to speak up. Subtle signs—like being excluded from key projects or ignored in meetings—are strong indicators. Dr Bhattacharya suggests using these moments to reassess your goals, ask for constructive feedback, and confidently request more involvement in key decisions.
How should you raise the issue with your manager?
“Start by respectfully setting up time to talk. Begin with gratitude and then calmly present specific examples of when you felt overlooked. Use ‘I’ statements to centre the conversation on your experience rather than placing blame,” said Dr Bhattacharya. Frame the conversation as a growth opportunity, not a complaint.
How do you highlight your work without sounding arrogant?
To showcase your accomplishments without appearing boastful, link your success to measurable results and team impact. Use data or clear outcomes to support your points. Dr Bhattacharya suggests framing achievements as shared wins—this naturally communicates confidence and collaboration.
What should you avoid while advocating for yourself?
Common pitfalls include becoming emotional, making comparisons, or using vague statements. Dr Bhattacharya advises staying factual, calm, and professional. Prepare specific examples, rehearse your message, and keep the conversation solution-focused.
How can you overcome fear of confrontation or rejection?
Fear of backlash is natural but should not prevent action. Dr Bhattacharya recommends starting small—such as seeking feedback—and practising conversations with trusted mentors. “Courage builds with preparation,” she says. Advocating for yourself is a healthy and necessary part of your career growth.
What if nothing changes after you speak up?
If your concerns are repeatedly ignored, protect your emotional boundaries. Don’t let workplace issues
define your self-worth. Seek support from trusted friends, colleagues, or professionals.
“Keep revisiting your long-term goals,” said Dr Bhattacharya. “If the mismatch between your expectations and your current role continues, it may be time to consider a new opportunity—one that honours your peace of mind and potential.” For more health updates, follow #HealthWithBS
This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times Subscribe
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
Seamless Access Across All Devices