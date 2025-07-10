Love bad news? Why you can't stop doomscrolling and how to break free

In a world gripped by uncertainty, geopolitical tensions, economic instability, and public health scares, many of us find ourselves compulsively scrolling through a constant stream of alarming news. This behaviour, known as doomscrolling, has become an epidemic. While it may feel like staying informed, it often leaves us feeling anxious, exhausted, and emotionally overwhelmed. As this digital habit tightens its grip, it’s time to ask: how do we break free?

According to Dr Gorav Gupta, Senior Psychiatrist at Tulasi Healthcare, Gurugram, doomscrolling is the compulsive consumption of distressing or negative news online—something most of us are guilty of, especially during uncertain times. Dr Gupta explained, “It’s often a maladaptive coping mechanism. People turn to doomscrolling to manage anxiety or to feel in control, but it ironically reinforces fear and stress .”

He said that our brains are wired to respond to fear. “Every scary headline or viral video triggers our threat-detection system, releasing cortisol and dopamine. That dopamine hit gives us a false sense of control, making us want to keep scrolling even though it’s emotionally draining.” How does doomscrolling affect your mental and physical health? Dr Gupta warns that over time, this habit can lead to: Heightened anxiety and emotional exhaustion

Sleep disturbances

Increased risk of depression and burnout

Reduced emotional resilience and constant irritability

Chronic stress due to disrupted cortisol and dopamine levels And for those already dealing with anxiety, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), or post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), doomscrolling acts like fuel on fire, intensifying symptoms such as hypervigilance, intrusive thoughts, or panic attacks.

It can also trigger broader social consequences, such as: A rise in collective anxiety

Increased emotional numbness

Social withdrawal and reduced civic engagement

Public polarisation driven by misinformation Why can’t I stop refreshing my feed? “This stuff is addictive,” said Dr Gupta. He explained that amid conflicts plaguing various parts of the world, including the recent escalation of tension between India and Pakistan, social media platforms like X, YouTube, and Telegram are flooded with dramatic headlines, real-time footage of troop movements, and speculative analyses about the potential for escalation. The result? An endless loop of fear-driven engagement. “People keep checking for updates because they believe staying informed helps them feel safe,” said Dr Gupta. “But this behaviour can backfire by increasing stress and a sense of helplessness.”