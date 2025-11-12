Home / Health / How to tell if your lingering cough is pneumonia, doctors explain

How to tell if your lingering cough is pneumonia, doctors explain

World Pneumonia Day 2025: Doctors explain the difference between harmless coughs and those that signal pneumonia, and when to see a doctor for early treatment.

World Pneumonia Day
Experts say recognising when a cough turns serious can help prevent pneumonia complications. (Photo: AdobeStock)
Barkha Mathur New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 11:12 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
 
It often begins as a mild cough you dismiss as seasonal, but sometimes, that persistent tickle in your throat could be pneumonia in disguise. Experts warn that confusing the two can delay treatment and turn a manageable infection into something life-threatening. On World Pneumonia Day 2025, experts decode when a cough is routine and when it signals pneumonia.
 
According to Dr Harshil Alwani, consultant, Pulmonology at CK Birla Hospitals, Jaipur, “Most coughs are harmless, caused by viral infections, mild colds, or allergies, and usually ease within a week to ten days.” You might have a stuffy nose, a scratchy throat, or a little phlegm, but the discomfort fades gradually.
 
Pneumonia feels very different. “The cough lingers and becomes more intense,” Dr Raja Dhar, director and head of pulmonology at CMRI Kolkata, explains. “It often brings up yellow or green sputum. Fever, chills, chest pain while breathing, and a feeling of breathlessness are strong warning signs.”
 
Dr Dhar adds that the key difference lies in progression. “A cough from a cold or allergy improves with rest and time. Pneumonia doesn’t, and gets worse. If a cough lasts beyond two weeks, or you’re running a high fever, breathing heavily, or coughing up thick, discoloured sputum, that’s a red flag.”
 

Can pneumonia show up without the typical symptoms?

 
According to both doctors, not every pneumonia patient has the ‘classic’ signs.
 
“In elderly individuals, or those with diabetes, heart disease, or low immunity, pneumonia may appear quietly,” says Dr Alwani. “They might not have a high fever or severe cough; instead, they just feel drained, lose their appetite, or become mildly breathless.”
 
Dr Dhar says, “Older adults may seem unusually tired or drowsy. These subtle changes are easy to miss, which is why we urge high-risk individuals to get evaluated early.”
 
Diagnosing pneumonia is not complicated. “A chest X-ray is the simplest and most reliable tool,” says Dr Alwani. “If the X-ray is unclear or doesn’t match the symptoms, a CT scan offers more detail.”
 
Dr Dhar notes that blood tests, especially CRP (C-reactive protein) and procalcitonin, help doctors figure out if the infection is bacterial or viral. “That’s important,” he says, “because antibiotics only help bacterial pneumonia. Viral ones need supportive care and rest.”  ALSO READ | Winter-proof your immunity: Simple ways to stay strong and healthy 

Who’s most at risk when a cough turns dangerous?

 
Certain groups are more vulnerable than others. Dr Dhar highlights that children under five, adults over 65, smokers, and people with chronic lung or heart disease are particularly at risk.
 
“People with diabetes, obesity, or weakened immunity also need to be cautious,” he adds. “In them, even a mild cold can quickly progress into pneumonia.”
 
Environmental factors make things worse. “Cold air constricts airways, and pollution damages the lung lining,” explains Dr Dhar. “During winter, these combine with viral infections, and that’s why we see a spike in pneumonia cases.”
 

What can you do to prevent pneumonia?

 
Doctors say prevention begins with small habits and timely care:
  • Stay hydrated: Drink enough water to keep your airways moist and mucus thin.
  • Eat nourishing meals: A balanced diet supports your immune system and lung health.
  • Get adequate rest: Quality sleep helps the body fight off infections.
  • Avoid smoke and pollution: Steer clear of cigarette smoke and limit exposure to polluted air.
  • Get vaccinated: Protect yourself with pneumonia and influenza vaccines, especially if you are over 50 or have chronic conditions.
  • Don’t ignore symptoms: If a cough lasts beyond a week, worsens, or comes with fever or breathlessness, see a doctor without delay.
 

World Pneumonia Day

 
According to the Global Burden of Disease report, pneumonia remains a silent killer, taking over 2.5 million lives every year worldwide — that’s one person dying every 13 seconds.
 
World Pneumonia Day, observed every year on 12 November, serves as a global reminder that pneumonia, though preventable and treatable, remains one of the world’s deadliest infectious diseases. It was established in 2009 by a coalition of global health leaders, the Global Coalition Against Child Pneumonia. It brings together governments, health organisations, and communities to raise awareness about prevention, early diagnosis, and equitable access to care. The theme for World Pneumonia Day 2025 is “Child Survival,” underscoring the urgent reality that pneumonia remains the leading infectious cause of death among children worldwide.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

PharmEasy report finds 1 in 2 Indians tested have high blood sugar

Can hot water baths mimic exercise? Study says they might do better

Why losing weight is harder than we think, and how evolution has shaped it

When AQI crosses 400: How toxic air damages your lungs, heart, and brain

Migraines and headaches are a growing global health burden, says new study

Topics :Health with BSBS Web Reportspneumoniahealth news

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 10:46 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story