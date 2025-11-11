When AQI crosses 400: How toxic air damages your lungs, heart, and brain

Delhi woke up to yet another morning shrouded in smog. The city’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 425 on Tuesday, in the “severe” range. Several pockets such as Anand Vihar, Wazirpur, and Mundka crossed 440.

An average adult breathes roughly 20,000–22,000 times a day, more when active, and not every one of those breaths can be behind a mask. As the capital battles this toxic mix, doctors warn what severely polluted air actually does inside your body.

When AQI goes above 400, every inhalation becomes a delivery vehicle for microscopic pollutants such as particulate matter 2.5 (PM2.5), PM10, nitrogen dioxide, sulphur dioxide, and even heavy metals.

“These particles are smaller than a strand of hair,” explains Dr Ankit Kumar Sinha, Senior Consultant and Unit Head, Pulmonology, Respiratory & Sleep Medicine at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Vaishali. “They slip past your body’s natural defences, travel deep into the lungs, and reach the tiny air sacs where oxygen is exchanged.” Within hours, your airways swell, and the body launches an immune reaction leading to inflammation. However, this is not the helpful kind of inflammation you get when fighting an infection. “It’s a constant, uncontrolled immune response that starts harming your own tissues,” says Dr Sinha. ALSO READ: 'I miss breathing': Protesters detained in Delhi anti-pollution march This results in burning eyes, coughing, breathlessness, and fatigue.

Does this only affect your lungs? “Absolutely not,” says Dr Naresh Trehan, Chairman and Managing Director, Medanta – The Medicity, in a conversation with reporters. “These particles don’t stay in the lungs. They get absorbed into the bloodstream and travel to the kidneys, liver, heart, and even the brain.” He warns that air pollution spikes have been linked to higher blood pressure, arrhythmias, strokes, and heart attacks. “It’s a disaster for public health,” says Dr Trehan. “People already living with heart, liver, or kidney conditions find their disease worsening rapidly during these pollution surges.” ALSO READ: What breathing air at AQI 50 feels like for your lungs and body, explained Repeated exposure can also age the body faster. This phenomenon, called biological ageing, occurs when constant oxidative stress and inflammation slow down your body’s repair mechanisms, not just in the lungs, but across every organ system.