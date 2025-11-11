Home / Health / PharmEasy report finds 1 in 2 Indians tested have high blood sugar

PharmEasy report finds 1 in 2 Indians tested have high blood sugar

Half of India's HbA1c test results fall in the diabetic range, PharmEasy report finds, warning of a growing diabetes crisis driven by lifestyle, regional, and gender disparities

PharmEasy also observed that diabetes medications now account for more than one-third of all its medicine orders — a rise from 25 per cent in 2021 to 34 per cent in 2024. (Photo: Freepik)
Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 10:13 PM IST
Online pharmacy PharmEasy on Tuesday reported that nearly one in two HbA1c test results in India fall within the diabetic range, while one in four individuals show signs of prediabetes. Taken together, the findings suggest that more than half of those tested exhibit some form of blood sugar irregularity, underscoring the alarming rise of diabetes across the country.
 
The latest report, titled ‘Diabetes: The Silent Killer Sweeping Across India’, draws on data collected between January 2021 and September 2025, analysing over 4 million diagnostic reports and 19 million medicine orders from 29 states and Union Territories.
 
“At PharmEasy, we witness every day how early testing and awareness can truly change lives,” said Gaurav Verma, head of B2C, PharmEasy (API Holdings). “This report is more than data; it is a call for action. Through accessible testing, continuous monitoring and medical guidance, we aim to empower every Indian to take charge of their health. Awareness, timely diagnosis and prevention must move hand in hand to control this silent epidemic.”
 
Furthermore, the report reveals rising diabetes rates among younger adults, with many under 30 showing elevated blood sugar levels. Cases surge after 30 and peak after 60, where eight in ten individuals are diabetic or prediabetic, highlighting early lifestyle impacts on metabolic health.
 
The report also reveals gender and regional disparities in blood sugar and insulin resistance — key diabetes indicators. High blood sugar affects 51.9 per cent of men and 45.43 per cent of women, with 58 per cent showing insulin resistance. Men develop issues earlier due to abdominal fat, while women’s risk rises post-menopause. Southern and coastal regions such as Puducherry (63 per cent), Odisha (61 per cent), Tamil Nadu and Goa report notably higher prevalence.
 
PharmEasy also observed that diabetes medications now account for more than one-third of all its medicine orders — a rise from 25 per cent in 2021 to 34 per cent in 2024. This trend highlights how chronic disease management, particularly for diabetes, has become an increasingly significant aspect of healthcare in India.
 
Among those who retested within six months, 22 per cent returned to normal sugar levels, while 61 per cent maintained stable readings. This demonstrates that consistent monitoring, timely medication and lifestyle changes can significantly improve health outcomes.

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 10:13 PM IST

