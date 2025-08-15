Home / Health / Why healthy diet alone couldn't protect a 29-year-old from stage 4 cancer

Why healthy diet alone couldn't protect a 29-year-old from stage 4 cancer

Experts warn that chronic stress, hormonal changes, and missed warning signs can hide early symptoms of colorectal cancer, even in the healthiest individuals

cancer - woman
Rising cancer cases in young people highlight the importance of colorectal cancer awareness and of early screening. (Photo: Adobestock)
Sarjna Rai New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2025 | 2:34 PM IST
Monika Choudhary, a 29-year-old entrepreneur, was recently diagnosed with colorectal cancer, despite following an extremely clean and nutrient-rich diet.
 
In a social media post, Monika shared, "I’ve always been a focused person, especially when it comes to my health. I used to eat healthy and take good care of my diet. I never liked fried or oily food." Despite this, she received a devastating diagnosis - stage 4 colorectal cancer. Her case challenges the notion that diet alone can guarantee protection from severe health risks like cancer.
 

Hidden lifestyle risks

 

Chronic stress

Monika revealed that the intense demands of running her website - long hours, nonstop deadlines, excessive screen time- gradually took a toll on her body and mind.
 
“Stress has a profound impact on how your body’s systems function. It makes your body more hospitable to cancer. Long-term stress can weaken your immune system, leaving you prone to diseases like cancer. It also ups your risk for digestive problems and depression. A good diet alone cannot help manage all the other aspects of our health,” explained Dr N Aditya Murali, Senior Consultant, Department of Medical Oncology & Hemaetology, Apollo Hospitals.
 
Normally, the body uses a process called anoikis to destroy abnormal or diseased cells before they can spread. But stress hormones can block this process, allowing harmful cells to survive, shared Dr Murali. Long-term stress also triggers the body to release growth factors that boost blood supply. While this is helpful for healing injuries, it can also feed cancer cells, helping tumours develop faster.
 

Sedentary life

She used to go for evening runs as therapy and stress relief. But as her workload increased, those runs disappeared, replaced by prolonged sitting and little outdoor activity.
"A sedentary lifestyle, diets high in red and processed meats, low fibre intake, obesity, smoking, and chronic alcohol consumption are established modifiable risks, " said Satish Rao, Surgical Oncology, Lilavati Hospital Mumbai.
 

Ignored warning signs

Monika began to feel fatigue, uneasiness, and general discomfort- signals she initially dismissed as stress or lack of sleep.
"Slowly, my body started showing signs of fatigue, uneasiness, and discomfort, but I dismissed them, blaming it all on work pressure or a lack of sleep," she said in her post.
 
Medical experts say this is a common challenge, especially for women. Dr S.K. Bala, onco-surgeon at The Calcutta Medical Research Institute (CMRI), explained that hormonal changes can blur the picture. “Bloating, abdominal cramps, or altered bowel habits linked to the menstrual cycle or menopause may closely resemble early signs of colon cancer. This overlap can lead to delays in recognising the problem, as symptoms are mistaken for hormonal effects rather than being investigated promptly,” he said.
 

The diagnosis

 
"It all started with something as common as an upset stomach - some days it was loose motion, other days constipation. I didn’t think much of it in the beginning. Then came blood in the stool and gradually, pain while passing it," Monika shared in an earlier post.
 
  Although the initial diagnosis was haemorrhoids, a biopsy later confirmed stage 4 colorectal cancer. She now believes her illness wasn't just bad luck; it was the cumulative effect of chronic stress, exhaustion, and neglect of her physical health over time.
 
"I learned, in the hardest way possible, that no ambition is worth compromising your health. Our body always keeps the score, and it eventually demands attention, one way or another," she concluded her post.
 

Genetic factors

 
Doctors have identified many gene mutations that can increase the risk of developing cancer and developing it at a younger age than normal. These mutations can be passed down from parent to child. They are called hereditary cancer syndromes. 
 
"Lynch syndrome is a hereditary cancer syndrome that increases the chance of a person developing several cancers and developing them earlier than normal, especially colorectal cancer and endometrial cancer. Lynch syndrome can also increase the chance of developing biliary cancer, brain cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, stomach cancer and cancers of the urinary tract, such as bladder cancer and kidney cancer," said Dr Murali.
 
Other common hereditary cancer syndromes include Hereditary Breast and Ovarian Cancer Syndrome (HBOC) - caused by mutations in the BRCA1 or BRCA2 genes, which greatly increase the risk of breast and ovarian cancer in women, and breast and prostate cancer in men. Carriers may also have a higher chance of developing pancreatic cancer and skin melanoma.
 
Another genetic condition, PTEN Hamartoma Tumor Syndrome, also known as Cowden Syndrome, is caused by mutations in the PTEN gene and raises the risk of breast, uterine, thyroid, and other tumours, which can be benign or cancerous. It can also lead to the growth of multiple noncancerous lumps on the skin, in the mouth, nose, intestines, or brain.
 

Tips for holistic wellness & cancer prevention

 
Experts suggest regular screening for everyone. Dr Murali suggests," Everyone over 45 should get a full body check-up every alternate year. Talking about colorectal cancer, stool tests are the easiest way to determine your colon health. If needed, a colonoscopy is the next test to get."
 
  • Stool test cost -  ₹100 - ₹500
  • Colonoscopy cost - ₹ 2,600 to ₹12,000 in the private sector and 350 to 850 INR in the government sector.
 
He further suggests-
  • Prioritize regular check-ups: Especially for those under 50, screening can detect early signs before symptoms emerge.
  • Balance diet with activity: Combine a nutrient-rich diet with regular physical exercise to support immunity and reduce inflammation.
  • Manage stress consciously: Incorporate relaxation, sufficient rest, and mental health breaks into daily routines.
  • Do not ignore early symptoms: Don’t postpone self-care, listen to what your body is signaling.
 
Monika Choudhary’s story is proof that clean eating alone can’t guarantee good health if stress, burnout, and movement are neglected. Holistic wellness requires balance across diet, activity, rest, and mental care. She warns, “No ambition is worth compromising your health” and stresses that “our body keeps the score.” 
 
For more health updates, follow #HealthWithBS
This report is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.

