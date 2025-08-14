Kinder kids more likely to eat fruits, veggies as teens, study finds

Kindness might just be the missing ingredient in a teenager’s diet, according to a new study.

Published in American Journal of Preventive Medicine, the research titled Kind Kids, Healthy Teens: Child Prosociality and Fruit and Vegetable Intake, followed 6,200 children in UK for 14 years and found a strong link between kindness in childhood and consistent fruit-and-vegetable consumption in adolescence.

The study found that children who are more prosocial, showing kindness, caring, and cooperation, tend to develop healthier eating habits in their teenage years.

What is ‘prosocial’ behaviour in kids?

Prosocial behaviour refers to positive social actions such as helping, sharing, being considerate, and cooperating with others. According to the study’s authors, these behaviours may boost health by strengthening social ties, improving mood, and enhancing resilience, which are the factors that can influence healthy decision-making later in life

What the current study shows Researchers used data from the UK’s Millennium Cohort Study, tracking children born in 2000–2002. Parents reported their children’s prosocial behaviour at ages 5, 7, and 11. The same participants reported their own daily fruit and vegetable consumption at ages 14 and 17. ‘Healthy eating’ was defined as having at least two portions each of fruit and vegetables per day. The results showed that children who scored higher on kindness and cooperation at any of the measured ages were more likely to sustain healthy fruit-and-vegetable consumption throughout adolescence. Prosociality at age 5 was linked to a 14 per cent greater likelihood of meeting healthy eating standards at ages 14 and 17.