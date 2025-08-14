Home / Health / Kinder kids more likely to eat fruits, veggies as teens, study finds

Kinder kids more likely to eat fruits, veggies as teens, study finds

A UK study tracking 6,200 kids for over a decade links prosocial behaviour to better eating habits, offering parents a new reason to raise kinder kids

Kids, family, parents, love
Teaching kindness today could mean healthier eating tomorrow, according to new research. (Photo: AdobeStock)
Barkha Mathur New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 11:53 AM IST
Kindness might just be the missing ingredient in a teenager’s diet, according to a new study.
 
Published in American Journal of Preventive Medicine, the research titled Kind Kids, Healthy Teens: Child Prosociality and Fruit and Vegetable Intake, followed 6,200 children in UK for 14 years and found a strong link between kindness in childhood and consistent fruit-and-vegetable consumption in adolescence. 
The study found that children who are more prosocial, showing kindness, caring, and cooperation, tend to develop healthier eating habits in their teenage years.

What is ‘prosocial’ behaviour in kids?

Prosocial behaviour refers to positive social actions such as helping, sharing, being considerate, and cooperating with others. According to the study’s authors, these behaviours may boost health by strengthening social ties, improving mood, and enhancing resilience, which are the factors that can influence healthy decision-making later in life

What the current study shows

Researchers used data from the UK’s Millennium Cohort Study, tracking children born in 2000–2002. Parents reported their children’s prosocial behaviour at ages 5, 7, and 11. The same participants reported their own daily fruit and vegetable consumption at ages 14 and 17. ‘Healthy eating’ was defined as having at least two portions each of fruit and vegetables per day. 
The results showed that children who scored higher on kindness and cooperation at any of the measured ages were more likely to sustain healthy fruit-and-vegetable consumption throughout adolescence. Prosociality at age 5 was linked to a 14 per cent greater likelihood of meeting healthy eating standards at ages 14 and 17.

Why kindness leads to healthier eating?

The researchers believe that prosocial children may develop life skills like self-regulation, goal-setting, and planning, all of which can help them choose nutritious foods even when faced with less healthy temptations. As teenagers gain more independence in food choices, these skills become crucial.
 
The study noted that prosocial traits can be nurtured both at home and in schools. Warm, supportive family environments and school-based social and emotional learning programs, starting as early as preschool, can help children develop empathy, cooperation, and emotional literacy. These programs don’t just improve social skills; they may also encourage better health outcomes over a lifetime.
 
While the results are promising, the authors caution that social and structural factors, such as socioeconomic background, can influence both prosocial behaviour and health outcomes. More research is needed to understand how these patterns play out in different communities, especially those facing higher barriers to health. 

For more health updates, follow #HealthWithBS 
This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 11:53 AM IST

