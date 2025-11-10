Home / Health / Five simple ways to help children overcome their fear of injections

Five simple ways to help children overcome their fear of injections

From practising deep breathing to rewarding bravery, small steps can make a big difference in helping children overcome needle-related fears.

World Immunisation Day, child vaccination
While vaccines play a vital role in protecting children’s health, the act of getting a jab can often cause fear or anxiety. (Photo: Freepik)
Sarjna Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 5:16 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
 
World Immunisation Day  serves as a reminder that protecting children through vaccines is essential, but helping them overcome the fear of injections is just as important. For many children, the thought of getting an injection is enough to trigger tears, anxiety, or outright resistance. The fear of needles is common, but with patience, reassurance, and preparation, parents can help their children build trust and resilience.
 
Dr Sumit Grover, Clinical Psychologist based in New York, explains that these fears are normal and can be managed with the right approach.
 
“Many children develop fear or anxiety when injections are mentioned, and all such feelings are quite normal,” says Dr Grover. “The sight of the needle or anticipation of pain can cause stress or tears during a medical visit. However, since vaccinations and injections are part of maintaining good health, it’s important to help your child overcome this fear. By preparing their emotions in advance and offering comfort before, during, and after the shot, parents can make the experience much less overwhelming,” she explains. 
 

5 ways to help your child overcome the fear of injections

 
1. Be honest but reassuring
Explain what will happen in simple and truthful terms. Avoid saying “it won’t hurt” and instead, reassure your child that the discomfort is brief and that injections help keep them healthy. Honesty builds trust and reduces the anxiety that comes from uncertainty.
 
2. Model calm behaviour
Children mirror their parents’ emotions. If you approach the visit calmly and positively, they’re more likely to do the same. Speak in a relaxed tone, breathe steadily, and maintain a reassuring presence.
 
3. Use distraction techniques
Help shift your child’s focus away from the needle. Encourage them to blow bubbles, count aloud, watch a short video, or hold a toy. Distractions help lower stress and pain perception.
 
4. Practise deep breathing
Teach your child to take slow, deep breaths before and during the injection. Deep breathing calms the body’s stress response and helps your child feel more in control.
 
5. Reward and praise bravery
After the shot, praise your child or give them a small reward like a sticker or treat. This reinforces positive behaviour and helps them associate injections with bravery and accomplishment.
 
Bonus Tip: You can also use a numbing cream before the injection (after checking with your healthcare provider) to help reduce discomfort and make the experience easier for your child.     
For more health updates, follow #HealthwithBS
This report is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Novo Nordisk, Emcure Pharma to launch weight-loss drug under new brand

Has China found a way to make your drugs cheaper? Scientists think so

Rise in kidney disease tied to other chronic conditions, finds study

Scientists find special cells in brain that can stop Alzheimer's: Study

Pregnancy hypertension raises women's cardiovascular risk, finds study

Topics :Health with BSBS Web ReportsVaccinationVaccineimmunisation

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 3:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story