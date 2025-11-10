Five simple ways to help children overcome their fear of injections

World Immunisation Day serves as a reminder that protecting children through vaccines is essential, but helping them overcome the fear of injections is just as important. For many children, the thought of getting an injection is enough to trigger tears, anxiety, or outright resistance. The fear of needles is common, but with patience, reassurance, and preparation, parents can help their children build trust and resilience. serves as a reminder that protecting children through vaccines is essential, but helping them overcome the fear of injections is just as important. For many children, the thought of getting an injection is enough to trigger tears, anxiety, or outright resistance. The fear of needles is common, but with patience, reassurance, and preparation, parents can help their children build trust and resilience.

Dr Sumit Grover, Clinical Psychologist based in New York, explains that these fears are normal and can be managed with the right approach.

“Many children develop fear or anxiety when injections are mentioned, and all such feelings are quite normal,” says Dr Grover. “The sight of the needle or anticipation of pain can cause stress or tears during a medical visit. However, since vaccinations and injections are part of maintaining good health, it’s important to help your child overcome this fear. By preparing their emotions in advance and offering comfort before, during, and after the shot, parents can make the experience much less overwhelming,” she explains.

5 ways to help your child overcome the fear of injections 1. Be honest but reassuring Explain what will happen in simple and truthful terms. Avoid saying “it won’t hurt” and instead, reassure your child that the discomfort is brief and that injections help keep them healthy. Honesty builds trust and reduces the anxiety that comes from uncertainty. 2. Model calm behaviour Children mirror their parents’ emotions. If you approach the visit calmly and positively, they’re more likely to do the same. Speak in a relaxed tone, breathe steadily, and maintain a reassuring presence. 3. Use distraction techniques

Help shift your child’s focus away from the needle. Encourage them to blow bubbles, count aloud, watch a short video, or hold a toy. Distractions help lower stress and pain perception. 4. Practise deep breathing Teach your child to take slow, deep breaths before and during the injection. Deep breathing calms the body’s stress response and helps your child feel more in control. 5. Reward and praise bravery After the shot, praise your child or give them a small reward like a sticker or treat. This reinforces positive behaviour and helps them associate injections with bravery and accomplishment.